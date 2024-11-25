'Dune' was a box office hit, so why isn't 'Dune: Prophecy' working for the audience

It's a fading possibility that 'Dune: Prophecy' will ever be able to replicate the charm and success of Denis Villeneuve's 'Dune' universe

Fans had high expectations when a prequel series of 'Dune' was announced. Denis Villeneuve's 'Dune' universe made its way to the small screen, delving into the origins of the Bene Gesserit. With sky-high expectations, 'Dune: Prophecy' arrived on HBO on November 17, introducing us to the world of sisters Valya (Emily Watson) and Tula Harkonnen (Olivia Williams). Sadly, the series premiered to scathing reviews from both critics and fans alike.

While it's too early to judge the fate of the HBO series, the initial feedback hints that it has failed to replicate the magic of the 2021 'Dune' movie that captivated audiences in theaters. Despite its release amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the film took the box office by storm as it grossed $407.7 million on a $165 million budget. The numbers prove that the original 'Dune' movie did something right which the HBO series doesn't seem to get.

Prequels have a low rate of success

Emily Watson and Olivia Williams in 'Dune: Prophecy' (HBO)

One of the major reasons why we think 'Dune: Prophecy' is struggling is because it's a prequel. In all fairness, prequels are tricky business, especially in sci-fi. While sequels have the potential to expand on a story’s vision, prequels operate within a peculiar set of constraints that often make the storytelling feel boxed in. Instead of exploring uncharted territory, they’re saddled with the task of reverse-engineering a narrative to fit an already-established world. While this may seem like a safe approach in theory, it often backfires in practice.

The 'Dune' movie benefited from a bold vision, a stellar cast, and Denis Villeneuve’s masterful direction. But with 'Prophecy', we’re left with something that feels... watered down. Why? The answer is the prequel trap. The series appears to be filling in gaps no one asked to be filled.

Do we need a detailed breakdown of the Butlerian Jihad? Not really. It was far more intriguing as a mysterious backdrop in the books. Were we watching 'Dune' for the reverend mothers? Well, you know the answer.

'Dune: Prophecy' lacks the original 'Dune' charm

'Dune: Prophecy' premiered on HBO and Max on November 17 (HBO)

Frank Herbert's 'Dune' universe was dense, layered, and rich with philosophical and political intrigue. After his death, his son Brian Herbert took over to further explore the universe. Brian Herbert's take on Dune has been divisive at best, often lacking the original magic that captivated audiences. 'Dune: Prophecy' feels less like Frank Herbert's universe and appears to follow the same overly literal approach that’s drained much of the charm from the post-Herbert novels.

Even in technical aspects, the show fell short of expectations. The first episode tries to cram in too much setup, leaving little room for organic storytelling. The pacing is slow and the narrative feels dragged throughout. Even the production value is disappointing. If we compare it to the breathtaking visuals of the 'Dune' movie, 'Prophecy' feels almost... cheap.

We are somehow forced to conclude that 'Dune: Prophecy’ isn't made for 'Dune' fans. It feels more like a brand extension, a checkbox on some executive’s IP management strategy. If you tune in to the show for the epic scope and depth of 'Dune', this show might leave you cold.

A fresh episode of 'Dune: Prophecy' arrives on Max every Sunday.