‘Breaking Bad’ star joins Alexandra Daddario for ‘Mayfair Witches’ Season 3—and we’re here for it

The third season of 'Mayfair Witches' is set in Salem, Massachusetts, and will dive deeper into the mythology of witchcraft

'Breaking Bad' alum Betsy Brandt has officially joined the cast of Anne Rice's 'Mayfair Witches' as a series regular. Yeah, you read that right. Brandt will be seen sharing the screen with Alexandra Daddario in the upcoming season of the horror thriller drama series. According to a report by Deadline, Brandt will be playing the role of Katherine in the upcoming installment of the Prime Video show. With few details revealed about Brandt's character, it appears that the makers of the show want to keep some mystery alive and keep fans guessing about what's next.

Nonetheless, with her new role, Brandt gets the chance to work with 'Mayfair Witches‘ executive producers Mark Johnson and Thomas Schnauz once again. For the unversed, both Johnson and Schnauz previously worked with Brandt on the hit crime drama series, 'Breaking Bad.' Johnson served as an executive producer on the show, and Schnauz was a writer, director, and co-executive producer.

At the time of writing, the production for 'Mayfair Witches' Season 3 is underway in Vancouver, Canada, and is expected to release sometime in 2026. Speaking of the third season of the show, it is set in Salem, Massachusetts, and will "dive deeper into the mythology of witchcraft." Additionally, it will also introduce fans of the horror franchise to some new witchcraft families. The forthcoming season will include some of the historical events of the Salem witch trials, a topic that hasn't been discussed thoroughly in Rice's novels. Along with Daddario and Brandt, the third season of 'Mayfair Witches' will also star Harry Hamlin, Tongayi Chirisa, and Alyssa Jirrels.

As per Variety, AMC officially renewed 'Mayfair Witches' for a third season earlier this year, in April. At the time, Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, said in a statement, “The drama and complexities of the Mayfair family continue to be an intriguing and enchanting source of story, and expanding that story against the backdrop of Salem, a historical haven of witchcraft, is an exciting next chapter for this series and our larger Anne Rice Immortal Universe. Tom Schnauz has a storied history with AMC, and we’re elated to have him join the talented Esta Spalding and our Mayfair cast for a season that will explore a larger world of witchery and Mayfair family secrets as we continue to build out this dynamic franchise.”