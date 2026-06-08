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Netflix finally unveils 'Lupin' Season 4 poster and Assane Diop is returning sooner than you think

Netflix announced the return of the Omar Sy's gentleman thief coming back to screens after a lengthy hiatus.
BY AHARON ABHISHEK
UPDATED 3 HOURS AGO
Omar Sy in a still from 'Lupin' (Image credit: Netflix)
Omar Sy in a still from 'Lupin' (Image credit: Netflix)

It's been a minute since fans last saw Assane Diop. However, the wait is over as Netflix released the series poster and release date for 'Lupin' Season 4. Omar Sy reprises his role as the slick gentleman thief when Season 4 arrives on October 23. The series is inspired by the French character Arsène Lupin, created by Maurice Leblanc. Also starring alongside Sy are Antoine Gouy, Soufiane Guerrab, Shirine Boutella, Théo Christine, and Laïka Blanc-Francard. The series was created by George Kay and François Uzan, along with Marie Roussin, Florent Meyer, and Tigran Rosine. Mathilde Arnaud, Jean-Yves Arnaud, Tigran Rosine, and Florent Meyer serve as writers for Season 4, with Edouard Salier serving as one of the directors.

In Season 3, Assane (Sy) steals the Black Pearl and, with the support of the French public, fakes his own death. The series ends with him finally behind bars after realizing the only way to ensure a safe, comfortable life with his family is to surrender to the authorities. However, Season 4 promises to show him out in the open. While the plot is kept under wraps, expect the series to be as gripping and riveting as its predecessors. The critically acclaimed series' fourth run has massive expectations to live up to, with the previous installments opening to positive critical and fan reviews. "I often say that Lupin is an extraordinary plaything," Sy told Netflix in a statement. "I find great joy in it every time. Together with Netflix, Carrousel, and Gaumont, we’ve invested the time needed to raise our ambitions and deliver even more surprises and enjoyment, both for us and the audience. The fresh energy from Carrousel Studios aligns perfectly with this vision. I’m eager to share the new episodes with as many people as possible." 

Omar Sy as Assane Diop in a still from 'Lupin' (Image credit: Netflix)
Omar Sy as Assane Diop in a still from 'Lupin' (Image credit: Netflix)

It's worth noting that Lupin has been one of the most successful Netflix series in a language other than English, with all three parts ranking in Netflix’s international Top 10. In a press release published after the Season 3 premiere, Netflix labeled the show's first two parts as "mainstays on the Most Popular Non-English TV list." The series was viewed by 76 million households in its first month upon release. All three seasons of 'Lupin' are available for streaming on Netflix.

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