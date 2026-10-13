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When will ‘Ludwig’ Season 2 episodes drop on BritBox? Full release schedule and finale date

‘Ludwig’ Season 2 follows John as he solves murders and searches for his missing twin.
BY URVASHI MORE
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
David Mitchell (L), Anna Maxwell Martin (C) and Dylan Hughes (R) in ‘Ludwig’ Season 2 (Cover Image Source: BritBox)
David Mitchell (L), Anna Maxwell Martin (C) and Dylan Hughes (R) in ‘Ludwig’ Season 2 (Cover Image Source: BritBox)

John Taylor never set out to solve murders. He was supposed to find his missing twin, but pretending to be a detective came with cases of its own. David Mitchell returns as the puzzle setter in ‘Ludwig’ Season 2, which arrives on BritBox in the US on October 13. How quickly you can watch it depends on your subscription.

BritBox Standard subscribers receive one new episode every Tuesday over the six-episode season. Episode 1 arrives on October 13, followed by Episode 2 on October 20 and Episode 3 on October 27. Episode 4 releases on November 3, while Episode 5 follows on November 10. The finale, Episode 6, arrives on November 17, with no breaks listed in the weekly schedule.

David Mitchell returns as John Taylor in ‘Ludwig’ Season 2, streaming on BritBox (Image Source: BritBox)
David Mitchell returns as John Taylor in ‘Ludwig’ Season 2, streaming on BritBox (Image Source: BritBox)

For Premier subscribers, there is no weekly wait. All six episodes are already available on that plan. That includes the finale, so November 17 applies specifically to its release for Standard subscribers. If you are watching week by week, keep that distinction in mind when reading episode discussions, since other viewers may already know how the season ends.

John’s working life has changed, too. He no longer impersonates his brother, Detective Chief Inspector James Taylor, and now has a job of his own as a crime scene consultant for the Cambridge police. Working alongside DCI Russell Carter, played by Dipo Ola, he continues using his puzzle-solving skills to investigate murders. But the appointment comes with a condition: he cannot use police resources to investigate James’ disappearance.

John Taylor joins the Cambridge police as a crime scene consultant in ‘Ludwig’ Season 2 (Image Source: BritBox)
John Taylor joins the Cambridge police as a crime scene consultant in ‘Ludwig’ Season 2 (Image Source: BritBox)

Of course, a job offer does not answer the question that brought John to Cambridge. James is still missing, and John and his sister-in-law, Lucy Betts-Taylor, continue searching for him outside John’s police duties. Anna Maxwell Martin returns as Lucy, whose work as a journalist gives her more investigating to do this season. She also follows leads connected to her husband’s disappearance in the second season.

New faces join both sides of the story. Sian Clifford plays local politician Joanne Kemper, while Mark Bonnar appears as newspaper editor Gareth Fisher. Ben Ashenden and Rumi Sutton join as detectives Ethan Cole and Caitlin Sullivan, and Stephen Merchant guest stars as snooker champion Danny Sloane in Episode 4. Standard subscribers can watch that encounter on November 3, as John tackles another case while the search for James continues.

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