'Landman' Season 2 must answer these 6 burning questions after that explosive finale

There’s so much to unpack after 'Landman' Season 1 finale, and hopefully, all our questions will be answered in Season 2

'Landman' hasn’t officially been renewed for Season 2, but it feels like a no-brainer. The show’s already a hit, thanks to Taylor Sheridan’s signature storytelling, and it’s picking up awards buzz.

'Landman' Season 1 Finale left us with tons of questions and loose ends. While we wait for the official news about Season 2, here are some of the biggest things we’re wondering about after that explosive ending.

Can Tommy handle the pressure in 'Landman' Season 2?

Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton) has a lot on his plate. After Monty’s (Jon Hamm) death, Tommy steps into his shoes to lead M-Tex. It’s a huge shift for him. He’s great in the field, working alongside rig hands and roustabouts, but the boardroom? Fancy dinners with oil executives? That’s a whole different world. Co-creator Christian Wallace hinted in an interview with TV Insider that this will be a big focus in Season 2. He said, “He’s very good at being this managerial person and kind of a mid-level tier out in the field working closely with the rig hands and the roustabouts and the guys in the patch. We haven’t really seen him in the boardroom that much and at the fancy dinners. There is a difference between Monty and Tommy. And so that is, again, a fascinating space for Tommy to have to navigate, especially since he’s been out kind of scraping by Midland and Odessa for the last decade-plus.”

What’s next for Tommy and Angela in 'Landman' Season 2?

Tommy and Angela (Ali Larter) are like a storm waiting to happen, full of chaos and chemistry. They’ve already divorced once, so there’s plenty of baggage. But in the finale, things took a more serious turn. After Monty’s death, Tommy called Angela and told her he loved her. Wallace explained, “Tommy knows by the end of this first season just how much he actually does care for Angela. It’s cliché, but it’s the closest thing he’s ever known to a soul mate, and that carries a lot of weight.” Angela, too, let her guard down. Seeing Tommy hurt after the cartel clash seemed to crack her tough exterior. Wallace said, “There’s so much depth to Angela that maybe isn’t like what she presents. I think it’ll be fun to see other outlets, other ways that she can kind of let that tough exterior drop just a little bit while still being the badass that she is,” as per the outlet.

Will Cooper’s plans cause problems for Tommy and Cami in 'Landman' Season 2?

Taking over M-Tex hasn’t been easy for Tommy, but he and Cami (Demi Moore) have decided to take a big risk to honor Monty’s legacy. They’re betting everything on a risky “farm out” deal that could either make them millions or leave Cami with nothing. Meanwhile, Tommy’s son Cooper (Jacob Lofland) is working on his own plans. He’s been signing leases with small landowners to create a co-op of properties. While his intentions seem good, his new venture might interfere with Tommy and Cami’s deal. Cooper’s already butted heads with M-Tex in the past, so it wouldn’t be surprising if he caused his dad some professional headaches again.

Do Cooper and Ariana really stand a chance in 'Landman' Season 2?

Cooper and Ariana (Paulina Chavez) have had a complicated connection ever since her husband’s tragic death in the pilot. Cooper’s shown he cares for her in meaningful ways, from helping with her finances to fighting for her benefits. In the finale, he even went through her wedding album with her, letting her process her feelings. It was a sweet moment, but it’s still unclear if they have a future together or if this is just a rebound for her, as reported by Screen Rant.

What’s Angela hiding about her past?

Angela has fully jumped into her relationship with Tommy, but there’s still a lot we don’t know about her history. Her ex-husband Victor is a big mystery, though we know he’s not Ainsley’s biological father. Still, he paid child support and let Angela leave with some nice perks. Why was she with Victor in the first place? And what made her leave? These are questions that might get explored in Season 2.

What is Galindo up to in 'Landman' Season 2?

The finale’s biggest mystery is Galindo (Andy Garcia). After a violent dispute with Tommy, Galindo killed his own men for crossing the line, blew up an oil well, and even tortured Tommy. Yet, by the end, he had a surprisingly friendly conversation with him. Both men seem to see the bigger picture, making a lot of money from the land they share. But this new partnership is bound to get messy, especially with Tommy trying to keep M-Tex afloat.

Andy Garcia as Galindo in a still from 'Landman' (Image Source: Paramount Networks)

There’s so much to unpack after the finale, and if we get a Season 2, it’s bound to be just as thrilling and full of twists as the first one. From Tommy managing the corporate world to Angela’s mysterious past, Cooper’s new plans, and the unpredictable alliance with Galindo, there are endless storylines to explore. Plus, we still don’t know how all these relationships, Tommy and Angela, Cooper and Ariana, will play out or if they’ll survive the chaos. We're eager to see what happens next, and with the show’s success, it feels like only a matter of time before we get that official announcement. Hopefully, 'Landman' Season 2 goes even deeper into these characters, giving us answers, more drama, and plenty of surprises along the way. Fingers crossed we don’t have to wait too long!