‘Landman’ may be setting up romance between Tommy and this 'badass' character, and it's not Angela

It might be this character's 'badass' energy that may finally give Tommy Norris the escape he truly needs from ex-wife Angela

It looks like ‘Landman’ may be setting a surprise romance, but it's not the one everyone expected. We're talking about Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton) and Rebecca (Kayla Wallace), something far more intriguing than his on-again, off-again relationship with his ex-wife, Angela.

While Angela's (Ali Larter) jealousy and her decision to reconnect with Tommy in ‘Landman’ Episode 4 may seem like a classic plot twist, it's the sizzling chemistry between Tommy and Rebecca that stands out. Their relationship has already shown a unique spark, with the two characters bonding over shared experiences and moments of mutual respect.

Angela reconnects with Tommy in ‘Landman’ Episode 4

Why Rebecca is exactly what Tommy Norris needs

Rebecca's connection to Tommy feels more genuine

Rebecca, with her sharp mind and no-nonsense attitude, is the complete opposite of Angela, and that contrast might be exactly what Tommy needs. Unlike Angela, who has repeatedly shown that her actions are driven by money and a complicated past with Tommy, Rebecca's connection to him feels more genuine. And let's not get started about the tension between them, while initially hot-headed, has shifted to something more, making their growing chemistry hard to ignore.

Sure, the 30-year age gap between them might be jarring to some, but ‘Landman’ has already set up a natural rapport between the characters. From the moment Tommy saved Rebecca from a rattlesnake, there was a change. Their interactions have been charged with something more than just professional courtesy, and that’s been building throughout the show. As they continue to clash and complement each other in equal measure, it’s clear that their dynamic holds potential for a romantic arc that feels more fresh than Tommy’s familiar but toxic back-and-forth with Angela.

The emotional toll that comes with Angela’s constant jealousy and manipulation is something Tommy has clearly had enough of, even if he can’t let go just yet. But if Rebecca and Tommy’s relationship evolves into something more, it could offer a better, healthier connection. They seem to be on a more even playing field, without the baggage of a shared past or the bitterness that clouds Tommy’s relationship with Angela.

Our take on Rebecca and Tommy Norris' potential romance in ‘Landman’

‘Landman’ may be teasing a potential romance between Rebecca and Tommy

It’s a bold move if ‘Landman’ is heading in that direction, but the show has certainly given us enough hints to make us think Tommy and Rebecca could eventually be more than just coworkers, or opponents.

In the end, it might be Rebecca’s “badass” energy that gives Tommy the escape he truly needs from Angela, and ultimately, that could be the most rewarding relationship for him yet.

However, we can't wait to tune in to Paramount+ on Sunday, 9 pm ET to watch ‘Landman’ Episode 5.