Billy Bob Thornton slips back into his boots as production begins on 'Landman' season 2

Billy Bob Thornton, who plays the main character of the show Tommy Norris, is back on the sets in Dallas.

Since its premiere in November 2024, Taylor Sheridan’s 'Landman' has captivated the audience with its gritty portrayal of the oil industry drama in West Texas. With the announcement of the show's renewal for season 2, the excitement is already palpable. Billy Bob Thornton, who plays the main character of the show Tommy Norris, is back on the sets in Dallas. According to Collider, the star was spotted on Monday morning in the city's Knox district in front of restaurant Mister Charles, surrounded by extras, dressed in a denim-blazer combo and signature cowboy hat.

The shooting, which ran till late in the afternoon, had reportedly shut down traffic in areas including Knox Street, Travis, Cole, Flora Street, and Crockett Street. According to Paramount+'s location manager Brian Rey, more road closures are expected in Dallas in the coming weeks as the shoot continues. While viewers can't wait to see Thornton back on their TV sets, the actor himself doesn't know much about how his character is going to shape up. In a recent interview with Kathy Bates on 'Actors on Actors,' the 69-year-old said, "When Sheridan starts writing, he’s not necessarily sure where it’s going to go. He lets the characters and the story take him when he’s gonna write it."

Those familiar with Sheridan's gripping dramas like 'Yellowstone' and '1923' know that Thornton was telling the truth. Sheridan has a knack for unique storytelling, giving characters emotional depth, which not only surprises viewers but also keeps them coming back for more. Landman, for its part, has left viewers hanging with Season 1 finale, which ended with the pivotal character Monty Miller, the CEO of M-Tex Oil Company, in the hospital, following a heart attack. While the details of the plot are under wraps, the co-creator of the show, Christian Wallace, confirmed the character’s death in a candid chat with Variety in January.

Wallace said, "It is safe to say that Monty has passed." He also explained what made him take this decision. "When you take one major player off the board, it opens up opportunities for other players — and I think that’s all I’m at liberty to say at this point." As for Monty's wife, Cami Miller, Wallace had another idea: "There is a lot more story left to tell with Cami. Taylor has big plans, that’s all I’m going to say."

According to People magazine, the show has also confirmed other cast members, Jon Hamm, Andy Garcia, Michelle Randolph, Ali Larter, Kayla Wallace, Paulina Chávez, James Jordan, Mark Collie, and Colm Feore. With the robust cast and the baton in the hands of Norris, Season 2 of the show looks promising. With the shooting beginning in April, according to Landman TV, the show is expected to release late in 2025 or in January 2026.