‘Landman’ Season 2 has officially wrapped—and Ali Larter’s behind-the-scenes pics make the wait even harder

"Can’t wait to see..." commented an excited fan on Ali Larter's Instagram post

With the cliffhanger finale of 'Landman' Season 1, the anticipation for the new season is mounting high. While filming for Taylor Sheridan's show is underway, with a few new additions to the cast list, the major updates are still kept under wraps. However, Ali Larter has now offered a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes filming of the show, making our wait harder than ever.

Ali Larter looks absolutely ravishing as she walks the red carpet for 'Landman' premiere (Image Source: Instagram | @alilarter)

Larter shared behind-the-scenes photos on her Instagram account showing the 'Landman' cast relaxing together, indicating that filming for the new season has officially wrapped. The actress captioned the images, "Finishing strong with the best of the best." One standout photo shows her on a couch with co-stars Demi Moore, Michelle Randolph, Christian Wallace, and Billy Bob Thornton, showing their close bond after months of filming. Viewers can take this as a promising sign for the upcoming season to be more thrilling than ever, per Yahoo! Entertainment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ali Larter (@alilarter)

Fans filled Larter’s Instagram comments with excitement for 'Landman' Season 2, as one fan wrote, "Can’t wait for next season to start!" Another viewer noted, "Lovely. My favorite role of your career," while another added, "Truly love that photo of y'all! So grateful for you, and that we all get to make something special together!" A fan remarked, "AL is a stud and the entire cast make Landman the best show on TV!!!"A fan added, "Can’t wait to see what hijinks you and the cast get into in S2!! Amazing show!"

Notably, Larter also posted more behind-the-scenes photos, including one of her in a truck with castmates on a green screen set. While plot details for Season 2 are still secret, the show will continue to follow Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton) in the high-stakes world of Texas oil. However, the new season is not without surprises, as Sam Elliott is joining as a series regular. With filming wrapped and a November premiere set, all signs point to a thrilling new season.

Notably, 'Landman' follows Tommy, a Texas oil landman caught between crime, family drama, and high-stakes corporate power plays. Season 1 explored his troubled ties with boss Monty Miller (Jon Hamm), a dangerous cartel led by Galino (Andy Garcia), and his chaotic family life. In a shocking finale twist, Tommy inherits control of M-Tex Oil after Monty's death, leaving him to face looming financial trouble and cartel threats, which sets up a high-stakes cliffhanger for Season 2, per High On Films. 'Landman' Season 2, the show will explore the fallout of Tommy's promotion to head of M-Tex, bringing higher stakes, new threats, and fresh characters.

Tommy’s leadership will be tested as he juggles risky oil deals, criminal pressures, and rocky ties with his ex-wife Angela (Ali Larter) and kids Ainsley (Michelle Randolph) and Cooper (Jacob Lofland). Not only that, but Cartel danger also intensifies as Galino demands Tommy's cooperation, leading to riskier alliances. Cami (Demi Moore), on the other hand, gains more power, playing a bigger role amid Miller family chaos. Legal drama builds, especially with Tommy's uneasy alliance with M-Tex attorney Rebecca Falcone (Kayla Wallace).