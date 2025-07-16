Taylor Sheridan’s next ‘Yellowstone’ prequel might just bring back a major character — and we’re all in

As ‘1944’ prepares to expand the ‘Yellowstone’ universe, Taylor Sheridan has the perfect way to revive a key fan-favorite

The ‘Yellowstone’ universe is no stranger to the dead—or the killers. But now, the franchise might bring back a major character after a shocking on-screen death. So far, the universe has expanded with two gripping prequels that left viewers just as stunned as they were with the original ‘Yellowstone.’ Both ‘1883’ and ‘1923’ delivered their share of brutal losses, one of the most notable being Alex Dutton. With ‘1923’ now wrapped, the franchise is moving ahead with its next prequel series: ‘1944.’

As per ScreenRant, the story might include Spencer Dutton, portrayed by Brandon Sklenar in ‘1923.’ If that happens, there’s a strong possibility that Alex Dutton could return to the series as well. The outlet suggests she might even serve as the narrator of ‘1944.’ When it comes to returning characters, Elsa Dutton from ‘1883’ previously narrated both 'Yellowstone' prequels. Her voice accompanied her own story in ‘1883,’ and she returned in ‘1923’ despite her character’s death, helping bridge the 40-year gap between the series. While Elsa’s connection to the narrative grew weaker as the story moved beyond her immediate family, Alex would make a fitting choice to narrate ‘1944.’ Given her strong bond with Spencer, her presence in the next chapter of the Dutton saga would add emotional depth and continuity — something longtime fans would surely appreciate.

The outlet also suggests that having Alex would add a romantic depth to the storyline of the show. Even the cast of ‘1923’ had previously shared their thoughts on having Alex in the future entries. Talking to ScreenRant, Sklenar joked that Alex should return to 1944 as a ghost who “can haunt Spencer in the most beautiful way.” He also mentioned, “Alex and Spencer establish an ethereal connection with their Titanic-style ending in 1923’s finale.” Although it seems possible to bring back Alex in the form of a spirit, after all, she shared a strong connection with Spencer in the previous entry, it is still absurd in front of the possibility of having her as the narrator of the show.

In case you don't know, Alex died of hypothermia, which was very disturbing for the fans of the series. Meanwhile, it is crucial to know that Alex and Spencer shared a strong and romantic bond, which had a “Titanic-style ending” in the finale of ‘1923.’ In fact, fans were hoping that Alex might live a better life after struggling the whole time in ‘1923.’ The character of Alex, played by Julia Schlaepfer, proved itself to be a brave one, finding a way to Montana. Looking at the end she had in ‘1923’, fans expect more of her in future outings. ‘Yellowstone’ is a series from Taylor Sheridan and John Linson. The series centres around the Dutton family, who are shown to fight in an attempt to protect their Yellowstone Dutton Ranch from land developers and other antagonists.