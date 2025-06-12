‘Landman’ Season 2 gets a major update and Taylor Sheridan fans aren’t gonna be happy

‘Landman’ star Ali Larter reveals that Taylor Sheridan is stepping back from a key Season 1 role in Season 2

Landman 2 is making one shocking change that may disappoint some fans! Taylor Sheridan, who helmed the much-loved debut season, will be stepping away from the director’s chair. Ali Larter, who plays Angela on the show, confirmed that the show creator won’t be directing any new episodes for the new season. The entire burden of directing falls on Stephen Kay’s shoulders. “Stephen Kay is directing all 10 episodes this year. Last year, Michael Friedman directed three; Stephen directed, I think, five; and Taylor directed a couple,” Larter told The Hollywood Reporter. However, the actress teased that Sheridan could direct her “stuff” as he loves “forming these characters.”

“He wants them big and bold,” Larter said of Sheridan. The actress admitted that it’s “easy” for her to match her co-star Billy Bob Thornton’s energy. However, Sheridan doesn’t like that he enjoys shaking things up. Larter revealed that she and the director took time figuring out these characters and what made them “tick.” Earlier, Sheridan received backlash for seemingly objectifying Larter’s character, Anegla and her onscreen daughter Ainsley, played by Michelle Randolph. But the criticism subsided after viewers witnessed how the storyline for these characters turned out. Larten had faith in the director and never questioned or reacted to the criticism.

“This is Taylor’s baby. Anytime I would take my foot off the pedal, Taylor was on step,” she added. She revealed that he wants her and Randolph’s characters to be “loud and emotional, like a tornado of energy.” The ‘Final Destination’ actress admitted that she loves her character, and if there was something she found uncomfortable, she wouldn’t have done it. “What’s more uncomfortable is that people are so uncomfortable by their sexuality,” she added. The highly anticipated second season of Landman will be all about family, according to Larter.

The actress revealed that although Sheridan won’t be directing in season 2, his storyline will adhere to his original vision. “So much of this season is about family,” she said. The family will show a united front, and the fans can expect emotional and “sensitive” moments in the upcoming season. The dramatic series explores the challenges of oil workers, ambition, wealth, and environmental concerns. According to the official synopsis, Landman is “a modern-day tale of fortune seeking in the world of West Texas oil rigs.” The first season followed Tommy Norris as he navigates the cut-throat world of oil drilling in West Texas.

The cast also includes Kayla Wallace, Paulina Chávez, Jacob Lofland, Demi Moore, Jon Hamm, and Andy Garcia, among others. Larter revealed that she has shared scenes with Demi Moore in the second season. “She’s amazing. Such an icon. She’s so beautiful. She comes in and out, while the rest of us are living down here,” Larter added. She also teased a “big scene” with the Oscar-nominated actress that she can’t wait for the fans to watch. Larter believes that ‘The Substance’ actress is great as Cami Miller on the show and has much to offer. “I’m excited to see what she continues to do,” she added.