Where was ‘Landman’ Season 2 filmed? Western drama rides back to North Texas — with some surprise stops

After filming in familiar oil country around Midland and West Texas, the show has unexpectedly shifted its lens north.

Taylor Sheridan's 'Landman' will return for Season 2 on Paramount+. Paramount+ renewed the oil drama in March 2025 after its first season drew over 35 million global viewers within three days of its premiere, according to Entertainment Weekly. Beyond its oil industry intrigue and Texas politics, the show stands out for its star-studded cast led by Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris. Though the release date remains under wraps, viewers can breathe a sigh of relief knowing filming began in April in Texas, as per TV Insider. However, production has since taken a surprising detour.

After filming in familiar oil country around Midland and West Texas, the series has shifted northward. According to Collider, in July, Thornton was spotted filming in Dallas’ upscale Knox District, which was transformed into live sets. The outlet also reported that the cast filmed segments in Durant, Oklahoma, and locations about two hours north of Fort Worth.

After the detour, filming returned to familiar territory, with scenes shot at Texas Christian University and a funeral sequence filmed in Jacksboro, according to Fort Worth Magazine. The outlet also reported that the town’s police department was used for filming and transformed into the Odessa Police Department. What might seem like routine filming reflects Sheridan’s unique, evolving storytelling style. Just as Thornton once said in a recent 'Actors on Actors' interview with Kathy Bates, “When Sheridan starts writing, he's not necessarily sure where it's going to go." He added, “He lets the characters and the story take him when he’s gonna write it.”

While the change in scenery benefits viewers and crew, locals may face commuting challenges. According to Landman TV, in April, Taylor Street between West 6th and 7th was closed to the public, while portions of 6th, 7th, and Lamar streets were partially closed. And now, while shooting in the North, Brian Rey, the Paramount+ location manager, shared with Collider that more road closures can be expected in Dallas and around shortly. Filming is expected to continue through late summer, with a release date tentatively targeted for November 17, 2025.

Alongside Thornton, returning cast members include Ali Larter, Jacob Lofland, Demi Moore, and Michelle Randolph. Sam Elliott joins in an undisclosed role, and actor Jon Hamm departs after completing his arc in Season 1, as reported by Primetimer. With only a few months left for the premiere of season 2, co-creator Christian Wallace has already dropped hints on what to expect. He told TV Insider, "If the show were to go forward, I think everyone involved would love to see more of Cami and more of Demi." Wallace also hinted at Rebecca Falcone’s (Kayla Wallace) return to the show and said to “expect heightened antagonism” between her and Tommy.