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‘Yellowstone’ star Cole Hauser to play real-life FBI agent in new thriller based on bestselling memoir

Cole Hauser’s next project follows FBI undercover agent Scott Payne’s two decades of dangerous missions, including infiltrating a neo-Nazi group.
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
UPDATED 3 HOURS AGO
Cole Hauser as Rip Dutton in 'Yellowstone' (Cover Image Source: Paramount Network)
Cole Hauser as Rip Dutton in 'Yellowstone' (Cover Image Source: Paramount Network)

Yellowstone's Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) may soon come on screen as an FBI undercover agent. According to Deadline, Cole Hauser‘s American Outlaw Entertainment is in the process of adapting the New York Times bestselling true-crime memoir 'Code Name: Pale Horse.' The book details Scott Payne's two decades of work as an FBI undercover agent. Payne and Michelle Shephard wrote the book. Payne is also on board as executive producer of the adaptation.

A still of Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler from 'Dutton Ranch' (Image Source: Instagram | @duttonranch)

Hauser plans to both star in and produce the venture. The actor hopes this part earns as much love as his turn as Rip, which he continued in 'Dutton Ranch.' "These are the type of stories that I am drawn to as a producer and as an actor," the actor shared. "Scott Payne is a real-life hero, with the kind of moxie and edge you would need to risk your life to fight evil. I am looking forward to producing this movie and getting a chance to bring him and his story to life on the screen." The memoir covers several dangerous missions. Payne's time in the neo-Nazi white supremacist group The Base in Georgia and the dangerous Operation Roadkill in Massachusetts have been described in detail within the book. The movie can be expected to cover these missions.

Scott Payne posing for the camera (Image Source: Simon and Schuster)

Constantin Film will also be involved in the venture. "'Code Name: Pale Horse' is a revealing, terrifying, and unbelievable true story of a single man who jeopardized everything to subvert one of the most dangerous neo-Nazi groups in the U.S. Dubbed 'the Hillbilly Donnie Brasco,' Scott Payne's tough-as-nails account follows the triumphs, the setbacks, and all of the moving parts of undercover operations," Robert Kulzer from Constantin Film said. "He's truly an authentic hero, and we cannot wait to bring this exciting and urgent story to life." Constantin's Oliver Berben will also serve as the venture's executive producer. Randall Batinkoff, Hauser's partner in American Outlaw Entertainment, is also on board as a producer. Currently, Batinkoff is working on the adaptation's screenplay. No other personnel have been announced for the adaptation.

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