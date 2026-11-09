Robert Pattinson and Denzel Washington’s heist thriller ‘The Take’ sets release date

Pattinson and Washington lead Netflix’s 'The Take,' a heist thriller about a bank robbery filled with deception and double crosses.

Netflix has locked in a release date for 'The Take,' bringing Robert Pattinson and Denzel Washington together for a heist thriller built around an ambitious bank robbery. The streaming platform announced that the film will arrive worldwide on January 15, 2027. Daisy Edgar-Jones also stars in the project, which centers three familiar faces at the center of a story involving cons, double crosses, and a high-stakes heist.

The announcement gives Netflix subscribers an early look at one of the major films planned for next year. Pattinson has had a busy run of big-screen projects in 2026, and his next role takes him into a very different kind of story. Rather than a large-scale science-fiction or fantasy production, 'The Take' places him in a crime scheme where trust is likely to be as dangerous as the robbery itself.

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 19: Denzel Washington attends the 'Highest 2 Lowest' red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France. (Image Source: JB Lacroix | Getty Photos)

Netflix describes the film as an unconventional heist story involving a bank guard, a teller, and a master thief caught in a game of cons and double crosses. Denzel Washington plays Carter, the master thief behind the robbery plan; Robert Pattinson appears as Noah, a former Army captain who appears to work as a bank guard, while Edgar-Jones plays Rose, a teller who is also Noah's girlfriend.

Carter approaches Noah for help with an ambitious bank robbery, pulling him and Rose into a complicated situation. The setup leaves room for conflicting motives and betrayals as the three characters become entangled in the plan. With a master thief leading the operation and a couple caught in the middle, the film's central tension will revolve around who can be trusted.

PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 24: Robert Pattinson attends the 'The Drama' Premiere in Paris, France. (Image Source: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Alongside its three leads, 'The Take' features Danai Gurira, Sean Harris, Moises Arias and Justin Kirk in supporting roles. Gurira is known for 'The Walking Dead,' while Harris appeared in 'The Borgias.' Arias previously starred in 'Hannah Montana,' and Kirk is recognized for his work on 'Weeds.'

The film is directed by Fernando Meirelles, best known for 'City of God' and 'The Two Popes.' Simon Kinberg wrote the screenplay, with Meirelles, Kinberg, and Audrey Chon also serving as producers.