'The Summer I Turned Pretty’ actor wants to join a major HBO show — fans scramble to connect the dots

Christopher Briney’s name is suddenly linked to HBO’s Emmy-winning drama, sparking fan speculation about whether he’s ready for a darker role

Christopher Briney’s rise has been nothing short of rapid. Practically overnight, he went from relative newcomer to a household name thanks to Prime Video’s ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty.’ The series, based on Jenny Han’s bestselling novels, introduced audiences to Briney as Conrad Fisher. He’s the moody yet magnetic love interest whose complicated emotions and brooding charm hooked viewers from the very first episode. With just a few seasons of television, Briney managed to carve out a strong fan base that has followed his every career move. And now that loyalty is fueling rumors about whether his next big step might take him into one of HBO’s most popular shows.

That show is ‘The White Lotus.’ The anthology series has redefined what audiences expect from a vacation drama. Creator Mike White built a world where sun-soaked resorts double as pressure cookers for wealth, privilege, and resentment. It brings together characters who appear picture-perfect on the surface but unravel as their inner conflicts take center stage. The show thrives on introducing new and unexpected casting choices. It’s this history that has fans buzzing about the possibility of Briney joining the show. Whispers began when snippets from promotional appearances revealed that the actor had shown interest in joining the series, as per Soap Central. Talking about his favourite show in an interview with Quinn, Briney said, "White Lotus is really fun. I'd love to be on White Lotus."

Although he hasn’t been formally attached and HBO has yet to announce any casting news for the upcoming fourth season, the mention alone was enough to ignite online speculation. Entertainment accounts on X and Instagram quickly circulated the rumor. The prospect is particularly exciting because it would represent a stark departure from what audiences have seen him do so far. ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ leans heavily on themes of first love, family bonds, and the emotional intensity of teenage summers. It’s glossy, romantic, and sentimental. ‘The White Lotus,’ by contrast, is razor-sharp and satirical.

It peels back the layers of luxury to reveal greed, betrayal, and insecurity lurking beneath the surface. Adding fuel to the speculation is Briney’s recent work outside of television. He was recently announced as the lead of ‘Hidden Harbor,’ a three-part audio drama produced by Quinn. The project, which Briney described to Cosmopolitan as “a welcome challenge,” casts him as River. He’s a surfer and bartender entangled in complicated relationships when a newcomer to town realizes her ex is actually River’s brother. His willingness to experiment with formats has only heightened the sense that he’s searching for opportunities to grow beyond the role that made him famous.

Fans on social media have been quick to connect the dots. Posts on X suggest that if Briney is willing to dive into audio erotica, he may just be gearing up to embrace a darker, more complex character on screen. Meanwhile, both shows at the center of this conversation continue to thrive. Prime Video has confirmed that ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ will continue its story in a feature-length film. On the other side, HBO has greenlit a fourth season of ‘The White Lotus.’ While official casting announcements have yet to be made, the show’s track record suggests a mix of unexpected names and fan favorites is likely on the horizon. For now, fans will have to keep refreshing their feeds, waiting for casting updates.