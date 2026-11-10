MEAWW Entertainment Logo

Where was ‘A Dog’s Perfect Christmas’ filmed? Netflix movie set in the US, shot in another country

‘A Dog’s Perfect Christmas’ captures Michigan’s Christmas vibes in another country
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
UPDATED 1 HOUR AGO
A still from 'A Dog's Perfect Christmas' (Image Source: Netflix | Diyah Pera)
A still from 'A Dog's Perfect Christmas' (Image Source: Netflix | Diyah Pera)

'A Dog's Perfect Christmas' has won hearts worldwide since its release. The movie stars Dennis Quaid, Milo Ventimiglia, Brooke Lena Johnson, Mary Steenburgen, and Thomas Haden Church. The Goss family's emotional tale is set in Traverse City, Michigan. The movie follows Winstead, a sage basset hound who tries to lift his family's spirits after their matriarch falls into a medically induced coma. In his pursuit, Winstead is helped by Ruby, a new Corgi pup. Even though the story takes place in the US, the team shot it in Canada. According to The Cinemaholic, the movie was shot primarily in British Columbia.

A still of Sander and Ello from 'A Dog's Perfect Christmas' (Image Source: Netflix | Photo by Diyah Pera)

The movie shows the dogs reuniting with the family as Christmas approaches. The movie features many scenes of streets and houses adorned with Christmas decorations. The team mostly filmed these sequences in Vancouver and Burnaby, with some scenes in Penticton. The movie's principal photography began in late October 2025 under the title 'Winstead and Ruby.' It lasted for over a month and ended in December of the same year. Vancouver essentially served as Traverse City. A sprawling building in the city was used as the high school where Ello Goss studied. Fans may catch a glimpse of local spots like Vancouver Art Gallery, Harbour Centre, Lions Gate Bridge, and Stanley Park.

A still of Ruby from 'A Dog's Perfect Christmas' (Image Source: Netflix | Photo by Diyah Pera)

According to several onlookers, the crew filmed a skating rink and hockey scene at the outdoor rink at Gyro Park in Penticton. The Penticton Herald claimed that actors Brooke Lena Johnson and Ethan Loomis were spotted on this set. A popular holiday light tunnel on Penticton's Lakeshore Drive is also visible in multiple sequences. Though the team didn't shoot in Michigan, the crew collected real local footage from civilians to feature in the movie. In an interview with Ron Jolly, Bruce Cameron, the author of the book behind the movie, provided an email address for the locals to share the footage. According to Hollywood North Buzz, the post-production took place at Burnaby Studios. 'A Dog's Perfect Christmas' is currently streaming on Netflix.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

Does the dog die? ‘A Dog’s Perfect Christmas’ ending delivers a twist none of us saw coming
MOVIES

Does the dog die? ‘A Dog’s Perfect Christmas’ ending delivers a twist none of us saw coming

One decision from Hunter and a surprise in the closing moments wrap up the Goss family story
2026-11-10T10:17:31.000Z
James Gunn reveals what's next for him at DC after stepping down as co-CEO
MOVIES

James Gunn reveals what's next for him at DC after stepping down as co-CEO

James Gunn is stepping down as DC Studios co-CEO but has another project in development for the franchise, raising questions about his future as a director
2026-11-10T09:23:55.000Z
‘Yellowstone’ star Cole Hauser to play real-life FBI agent in new thriller based on bestselling memoir
YELLOWSTONE

‘Yellowstone’ star Cole Hauser to play real-life FBI agent in new thriller based on bestselling memoir

Cole Hauser’s next project follows FBI undercover agent Scott Payne’s two decades of dangerous missions, including infiltrating a neo-Nazi group.
2026-11-10T06:13:30.000Z
‘Bridgerton’ star Jonathan Bailey to bring real-life love story to big screen alongside Bill Nighy
BRIDGERTON (2020)

‘Bridgerton’ star Jonathan Bailey to bring real-life love story to big screen alongside Bill Nighy

The film adapts a memoir about a grieving New York writer and the famed neurologist he fell in love with
2026-11-10T04:01:27.000Z
Robert Pattinson and Denzel Washington’s heist thriller ‘The Take’ sets release date
MOVIES

Robert Pattinson and Denzel Washington’s heist thriller ‘The Take’ sets release date

Pattinson and Washington lead Netflix’s 'The Take,' a heist thriller about a bank robbery filled with deception and double crosses.
2026-11-09T20:31:44.000Z
Anne Hathaway’s ‘The End of Oak Street’ sets HBO Max streaming release date
MOVIES

Anne Hathaway’s ‘The End of Oak Street’ sets HBO Max streaming release date

Suburbia meets dinosaur territory in Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor’s ‘The End of Oak Street,’ arriving soon on HBO Max.
2026-11-07T19:01:32.000Z
Robert Pattinson enters as surprise contender to play the next James Bond alongside ‘Superman’ star
MOVIES

Robert Pattinson enters as surprise contender to play the next James Bond alongside ‘Superman’ star

The search for Daniel Craig’s James Bond successor takes another turn as two familiar faces reportedly enter the race for 007.
2026-11-07T13:45:19.000Z
Bradley Cooper’s new ‘G.I. Joe’ movie finally gets release date after replacing Channing Tatum
MOVIES

Bradley Cooper’s new ‘G.I. Joe’ movie finally gets release date after replacing Channing Tatum

Paramount slots the Hasbro reimagining just ahead of Halloween, with McBride directing his first feature
2026-11-07T10:09:36.000Z
Where to watch ‘Heated Rivalry’? Viral hockey series secures massive theatrical release
MOVIES

Where to watch ‘Heated Rivalry’? Viral hockey series secures massive theatrical release

‘Heated Rivalry’ will be showcased in a special event from November 6 to November 30
2026-11-07T08:42:14.000Z
‘Black Panther’ star joins supernatural horror ‘In Her Shadow’ from ‘Obsession’ producer
MOVIES

‘Black Panther’ star joins supernatural horror ‘In Her Shadow’ from ‘Obsession’ producer

A celebrated author adopts her late sister's daughter in 'In Her Shadow' after learning the child was kept locked in a basement for five years.
2026-11-06T17:03:04.000Z