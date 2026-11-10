Where was ‘A Dog’s Perfect Christmas’ filmed? Netflix movie set in the US, shot in another country

‘A Dog’s Perfect Christmas’ captures Michigan’s Christmas vibes in another country

'A Dog's Perfect Christmas' has won hearts worldwide since its release. The movie stars Dennis Quaid, Milo Ventimiglia, Brooke Lena Johnson, Mary Steenburgen, and Thomas Haden Church. The Goss family's emotional tale is set in Traverse City, Michigan. The movie follows Winstead, a sage basset hound who tries to lift his family's spirits after their matriarch falls into a medically induced coma. In his pursuit, Winstead is helped by Ruby, a new Corgi pup. Even though the story takes place in the US, the team shot it in Canada. According to The Cinemaholic, the movie was shot primarily in British Columbia.

A still of Sander and Ello from 'A Dog's Perfect Christmas' (Image Source: Netflix | Photo by Diyah Pera)

The movie shows the dogs reuniting with the family as Christmas approaches. The movie features many scenes of streets and houses adorned with Christmas decorations. The team mostly filmed these sequences in Vancouver and Burnaby, with some scenes in Penticton. The movie's principal photography began in late October 2025 under the title 'Winstead and Ruby.' It lasted for over a month and ended in December of the same year. Vancouver essentially served as Traverse City. A sprawling building in the city was used as the high school where Ello Goss studied. Fans may catch a glimpse of local spots like Vancouver Art Gallery, Harbour Centre, Lions Gate Bridge, and Stanley Park.

A still of Ruby from 'A Dog's Perfect Christmas' (Image Source: Netflix | Photo by Diyah Pera)

According to several onlookers, the crew filmed a skating rink and hockey scene at the outdoor rink at Gyro Park in Penticton. The Penticton Herald claimed that actors Brooke Lena Johnson and Ethan Loomis were spotted on this set. A popular holiday light tunnel on Penticton's Lakeshore Drive is also visible in multiple sequences. Though the team didn't shoot in Michigan, the crew collected real local footage from civilians to feature in the movie. In an interview with Ron Jolly, Bruce Cameron, the author of the book behind the movie, provided an email address for the locals to share the footage. According to Hollywood North Buzz, the post-production took place at Burnaby Studios. 'A Dog's Perfect Christmas' is currently streaming on Netflix.