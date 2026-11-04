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‘Batman: Knightfall Part 2’ sets release date in first-look clip

'Batman: Knightfall Part 2' unveils a first-look clip as Azrael takes up the cowl after Bruce Wayne is left paralyzed by Bane.
BY SHOVAN ROY
UPDATED 1 HOUR AGO
A still from 'Batman: Knightfall Part 2' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | IGN)
A still from 'Batman: Knightfall Part 2' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | IGN)

'Batman: Knightfall Part 2' has revealed its release dates alongside a first-look clip, offering a glimpse of Gotham’s next Dark Knight. The animated sequel will be available digitally and on demand on December 8, followed by its 4K Blu-ray and Blu-ray release on December 15. The film continues DC’s animated adaptation of the 'Knightfall' comic saga, which originally ran from 1993 to 1994 across three story arcs: 'Knightfall,' 'Knightquest,' and 'KnightsEnd.'

The newly released 1-minute, 54-second clip, which debuted through IGN, opens on a dark Gotham street. An ambulance sits near an intersection with its lights flashing as a motorcyclist in a dark blue suit crouches low nearby. The sequel picks up after Batman’s brutal fight with Bane leaves Bruce Wayne paralyzed from the waist down.

A still from 'Batman: Knightfall Part 2' (Image Source: YouTube | IGN)

Bane takes control of Gotham and releases several of Batman’s most dangerous enemies, leaving the city in need of a new protector. Jean-Paul Valley, the religiously zealous vigilante known as Azrael, takes up the cowl. But his appointment shocks Nightwing and Robin, who must contend with his increasingly violent approach to justice. As Azrael moves from Batman’s traditional costume to armored gear, the story asks whether his more violent methods can stop Bane.

Anson Mount returns as Bruce Wayne and Batman, Michael Mando voices Bane, and Pablo Schreiber plays Azrael. Jack Griffo voices Tim Drake and Robin, Bruce Boxleitner is Commissioner Gordon, and Simon Templeman voices Alfred Pennyworth. The supporting cast includes David Dastmalchian as the Riddler, Jason Flemyng as the Mad Hatter, Andrew Morgado as Victor Zsasz, and Luis Bermudez as Catman. Max Mittelman voices Jason Todd, while Toks Olagundoye plays Shondra Kinsolving.

A still from 'Batman: Knightfall Part 2' (Image Source: YouTube | IGN)

Jeff Wamester directs from a screenplay by Jeremy Adams, who also worked on the first film. Jim Krieg, Kimberly S. Moreau, Sam Register, and Michael Uslan serve as producers. The sequel is rated R. The first installment, 'Batman: Knightfall Part 1: Knightfall,' premiered at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival before arriving digitally on August 25. The trilogy’s third chapter, 'KnightsEnd,' is expected in early 2027.

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