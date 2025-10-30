‘American Idol’ is back in 2026, and season 24 brings a bold Hollywood Week twist that changes major format

The iconic competition show is back, celebrating more than two decades of discovering voices, but this time, the stakes are higher than ever.

After more than twenty years of shaping music careers and redefining reality television, ‘American Idol’ isn’t ready to take its final bow just yet. ABC announced that the beloved singing competition will officially return for its ninth season on the network and its 24th season overall since first debuting in 2002. The show will premiere early next year, with the new season set to launch on Monday, January 26, 2026. While ‘Idol’ has always thrived on powerful performances and emotional journeys, season 24 is promising a reinvention that even longtime fans might not see coming.

For the first time ever, the series’ iconic Hollywood Week round is leaving Los Angeles. Instead, it will unfold in the heart of Nashville, Tennessee, under a new name: ‘Hollywood Week: Music City Takeover.’ The format itself is getting a dramatic overhaul. Traditionally, Hollywood Week has tested contestants through multiple grueling rounds of solo and group performances before narrowing down the field. But in 2026, everything changes. The hopefuls will face one high-pressure performance that could make or break their ‘Idol’ dreams.

Showrunner Megan Michaels Wolflick teased that this upcoming season will be about innovation and growth while holding on to the show’s core appeal. “I think we just have to keep evolving, keep pushing, keep leveling up every year,” Wolflick told Parade. “We already have thousands of submissions for next season, and they’re really good people. So I feel like the quality is only getting better.” Fans got confirmation of the renewal straight from ‘Idol’s official Instagram account, where the team playfully invoked the show’s signature suspense: “Dim the lights… here we go. #AmericanIdol is coming back for another season!”

The announcement was met with an outpouring of excitement from fans who have grown up watching the show transform ordinary dreamers into household names. According to TV Insider, returning to the judging panel are Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood, and Lionel Richie, marking the second consecutive season for this trio. Bryan and Richie have been staples of the ABC era since the show’s revival in 2018. Meanwhile Underwood, who rose to superstardom after winning Season 4, stepped into her new role as judge last year following Katy Perry’s departure after seven seasons.

And of course, no ‘American Idol’ season would feel complete without Ryan Seacrest, who returns once again to host. Seacrest has been with the show since its very first episode in June 2002, making him one of television’s longest-running hosts. Over its two-decade run, ‘American Idol’ has launched the careers of some of music’s biggest stars, including Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Hudson, and Adam Lambert. For now, fans can mark their calendars: the music, the emotion, and the dream-chasing drama return when ‘American Idol’ Season 24 premieres January 26, 2026, only on ABC.