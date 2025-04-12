'American Idol' just made history with its largest-ever elimination — and the judges really felt it

'American Idol' season 23 is underway, and judges Lionel Richie, Carrie Underwood, and Luke Bryan have the toughest task at hand with choosing the next singing sensation. After breezing through the auditions, 144 contestants were put to the test in the 'Idol Arena' for the 'Hollywood Week' round last week. Sadly, only 62 of them managed to capture the judge's attention and advanced to the next round. The remaining 82 were packed home and requested to hone their skills for a brighter future, thus marking this elimination as one of the largest in the history of the talent competition.

The results were announced only after all 144 contestants had finished with their performances scheduled at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles, Masslive reported. The contestants were invited to divide into four groups at the elimination announcement, and two of those groups were declared the winners of that particular round. Participants who advanced to the next round included Jamal Roberts, Baylee Littrell, Slater Nalley, Amanda Barise, Thunderstorm Artis, Breanna Nix, Crews Wright, and Victor Solomon, among others. “To be at this point, you’re certainly worthy enough to be an unbelievable singer,” Bryan addressed the first group before revealing that it was the “end of the road” for them.

Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, Carrie Underwood and Ryan Seacrest at the 'American Idol' Season 8 Judges Photo Call on October 02, 2024, in NYC.(Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Mike Coppola)

Underwood encouraged the winners of the round to continue with their perseverance. "I’ve been here before, and I’m going to be really honest, I don’t know what was harder — being on your end of things or being on this end of things, because I know the weight of our decisions and our deliberations, and I know it’s been so hard for you all going for your dream,” she briefed before breaking the good news while also reflecting on her time as an 'Idol' contestant. “I’ve got some bad news for you—you’re going to be away from home a little longer.” The 62 contestants are all set to compete in the 'Showstopper' round.

Mattie Pruitt, who is dubbed the youngest idol among the contestants at 15, is one of the judges' favorites, USA Today reports. "Nothing about that is 15. There are so many right things going on," Bryan complimented the teen after her resounding performance during 'Hollywood Week.' Pruitt rendered Chris Stapleton's 'Cold' and won the judges over. The other contestant that wowed the judges was 17-year-old Isaiah Misailegalu, who performed Teddy Swims' 'Lose Control' with apt accuracy and vocal control. "You have such a gift, and you're so confident on the stage," Underwood gushed. "I love you."

Backstreet Boys' Brian Littrell's son, Baylee, has the judges rooting for his original compositions; his 'Hey Jesus' track was dedicated to his late grandmother. "Baylee, you're so good," Underwood lauded his originality after the soulful performance. Lastly, Josh King managed to draw attention with his sleek rendition of Rick Astley's 'Hopelessly,' matching his piano skills. "Josh! If you had done that in your audition, you would have gotten three yeses, absolutely," Underwood admitted. With the contestants eyeing clearing the next round, it is clear that the 'American Idol' judges have their own favorites to cheer for.