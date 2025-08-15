Luke Bryan once told this 'American Idol' contestant to quit music — now he's proved him wrong

"It honestly crushed me," said an 'American Idol' contestant on his rejection

Luke Bryan is once again grabbing attention, but this time not for his singing prowess. The 'American Idol' mentor, who has been part of the judging panel since 2018, usually cheers contestants with his warm and supportive guidance. However, there was one instance when the country singer advised a participant to give up on music. The statement crushed the contestant, but he soon turned the tables and now has 3.3 million monthly Spotify listeners.

Luke Bryan attends The 58th Annual CMA Awards at Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee (Image Source: FilmMagic | Photo by Tibrina Hobson)

The participant in the discussion is Evan Honer, who auditioned for 'American Idol' in 2022. Speaking on 'The Thicket With Mike & Josh' podcast, the 24-year-old recalled his famous rejection on the singing show and explained that he had barely made it to the audition at all due to his demanding schedule as a D1 diver, saying, "I had to beg my coach to let me miss. It was like one day of practices, but you can't miss practices," per Whiskey Riff. Unsure he'd even get there, he traveled alone, recalling, "One day, I drove up just by myself. I was the only one at American Idol who didn't have somebody with them."

He continued, "I was just by myself in the nicest hotel I've ever been in." However, his audition was rejected by Bryan, who instructed him to "stick to diving," Honer expressed surprise as he revealed, "Honestly, I thought at least they were going to be nice. It honestly crushed me. That drive home, I was really trying to convince myself… I don't need them. But then, back in my head, I was like, 'Why did they say that?' It’s a dagger." The criticism, he admitted, "destroyed me for a little bit. Because as much as you want to say, 'No, I don't like Luke Bryan. He sucks anyway. Whatever.' It's three people that are massive in the industry [who] told you that you probably shouldn't do this. And I'm like, 'You know what? They might be right."

Still, Honer pushed forward, "Thankfully, I just kept trying… it was the delusional thinking, maybe. I'm just like, 'I don't need them.' I kept telling people that, but then I actually started to believe it." In contrast to Bryan's belief, Honer emerged as a success, as he now boasts 3.3 million monthly Spotify listeners, a Gold record for his cover of Tyler Childers' Jersey Giant, and a strong touring fanbase that's expanded into Europe. Not only that, Honer announced his third studio album, 'Everything I Wanted,' set for release on Friday, September 19 via his own label, Cloverdale Records, alongside the single 'Waiting Room,' described as "a short and sweet love song about the way time stops when you're with someone you love."

Recorded over 18 days in a garage studio he built himself, the album marks a sonic shift "from his acoustic Americana roots to embrace a more energetic, expansive sound." Looking back on his growth, Honer shared, "My life completely changed this past year… I'm learning to be happy where I'm at," per Melodic Mag. Notably, Cloverdale Records now hosts 25 artists and has over 100 releases, and Honer's 2024 album 'Fighting For' was recorded in "living rooms, churches, AirBnBs, and studio spaces" during his first national tour. This year, he's in the middle of a whirlwind schedule with a third headline tour, US festivals, a UK/EU run, supporting Vance Joy in North America, and an Australian headline leg.