Got the voice, but no connections? ‘American Idol’ is giving everyday singers a real shot — here's how

The live virtual nationwide search for the next 'American Idol' is currently underway

‘American Idol’ is a dream stage for many aspiring singers, and before they can take a shot at impressing the three judges, they need to impress the producers. The live virtual nationwide search for the next Idol, 'Idol Across America', is currently underway, and for hopefuls from Hawaii, the auditions are being held today, September 9. Singers looking to make a mark on ‘American Idol’ Season 24 can log into their Zoom accounts and impress the producers in a face-to-face session. Notably, registrations can also be done on the day of the audition.

Those willing to register can do so via the ‘American Idol’ mobile app or the show's official X and Instagram accounts. Candidates should have all their online registration information, as well as the required documents, ready before they are admitted into the virtual audition waiting room. Anyone who turns at least 15 by February 2026 is eligible to audition for the upcoming season, as per ABC. This week, ‘Idol Across America’ will also screen contestants from other states like Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee. On Thursday, auditions will be held for hopefuls from Florida, Michigan, Virginia, and West Virginia. The week will end with an East Coast open call.

Patrick Lynn, one of the well-known producers of ‘American Idol’ and a part of the tryout since the series’ inception, is expecting around 700 to 1,000 contestants, Big Island Now reported. “It’s a little bit overkill, but I like it,” Lynn told the media outlet. For the unversed, ‘Idol Across America’, now in its sixth year of conducting live virtual auditions nationwide, allows two modes for auditioning. Contestants can be a part of the audition process via a Zoom call, or they may upload a video of their performance. While aspiring singers can apply even on the last day, Lynn recommends signing up early. “Producers prefer Zoom because you can get a sense of who the person is. It’s not just about your voice, it’s about your personality,” the 'American Idol' producer added.

In a previous interview with 6ABC, Lynn explained that 'Idol for America' is "literally step one". "This is where everybody starts. You start on our Zoom, and you'll see an actual producer from the show. If they like you, they'll send you on to the Executive Producer, and if she likes you, she's the one who decides who goes in front of Luke (Bryan), Lionel (Richie), and Carrie (Underwood)," he told the media outlet. Though a premiere date is yet to be announced, 'American Idol' will be returning on ABC and Hulu in spring 2026. While Bryan and Riche have been a part of 'American Idol' for a longer period, Underwood, a former Idol winner, joined last season, replacing Katy Perry.