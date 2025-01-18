Quentin Tarantino once refused to cut a disgusting Margot Robbie feet scene from his movie

While, over the years, people have come to love the star-studded $377 million movie, one interesting tidbit about it may gross you out.

'Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood' is a brilliant movie starring big names like Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie. In the film, Robbie plays Sharon Tate, who is the neighbor of Rick Dalton, (DiCaprio). While, over the years, people have come to love the star-studded $377 million movie, one interesting tidbit about it may gross you out.

One of Robbie’s scenes in the movie includes a surprising detail, her character’s dirty feet. In an interview with Vogue, Robbie talked about the moment when Tate watched her own movie in a theater. In the scene, Tate takes off her boots, puts her feet up, and relaxes while watching. Robbie explained that her feet got dirty by accident because she had been walking around the set barefoot.

She shared, “My character walks into a movie theater to see herself on the big screen, and she kind of kicks off her go-go boots and puts her feet up and settles in to watch the movie.” Instead of cleaning her feet for the shot, director Quentin Tarantino insisted they stay dirty. Robbie revealed, “They stayed dirty in the movie because Quentin [Tarantino] said, ‘Don’t. Don’t clean them.’” Robbie dished that even when someone tried to clean her feet, Tarantino stopped them, insisting, “'No, it’s real. Keep it.'”

The incident highlights Tarantino’s well-known fascination with feet. Over the years, many fans and critics have noticed his focus on women’s feet in his films. Some even believe it’s a reflection of his personal interests. In a 2021 interview with GQ, Tarantino addressed these discussions. He explained, “I don’t take it seriously...There are a lot of feet in a lot of good directors’ movies. That’s just good direction.” Tarantino listed other famous directors, like Luis Buñuel, Alfred Hitchcock, and Sofia Coppola, who have been similarly noted for featuring feet in their movies. Tarantino movies like 'Pulp Fiction' and 'Kill Bill' are often cited as prime examples, but 'Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood' takes it to another level. According to eagle-eyed fans, the movie includes 36 shots of feet, both bare and in shoes. The scenes primarily feature Tate and Pussycat (Margaret Qualley).

Quentin Tarantino attends The Fourth Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 19, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. (Image source: Getty Images | Photo by Amy Sussman)

In real life, Sharon Tate was a model and actress who appeared in popular TV shows like 'The Beverly Hillbillies' and 'The Man From U.N.C.L.E.' and starred in Roman Polanski’s movie 'The Fearless Vampire Killers'. Tate married Polanski in 1968. Tragically, her life was cut short when members of Charles Manson’s cult murdered her on August 8, 1969. She was eight months pregnant at the time. Robbie’s performance as Tate received a lot of praise, especially from Tate’s sister, Debra, who believed she “did an outstanding job,” as reported by FandomWire.