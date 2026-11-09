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When was the ‘Love Is Blind’ Boston reunion filmed? Here’s how the weddings and reunion line up

The ‘Love Is Blind’ Boston weddings and reunion aired four days apart on Netflix, but there’s more than a year of cast history between those episodes.
BY URVASHI MORE
UPDATED 2 HOURS AGO
Members of the Boston cast sit together onstage during the ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 reunion (Cover Image Source: Netflix)
Members of the Boston cast sit together onstage during the ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 reunion (Cover Image Source: Netflix)

The most-used emoji at the ‘Love Is Blind’ Boston reunion watch party was the grimacing face. The cast had roughly two weeks to reflect on the reunion before viewers saw it. The Season 11 reunion was filmed roughly two weeks before its November 8 Netflix release, although the exact taping date remains unconfirmed.

The Boston season’s weddings were filmed in 2025, more than a year before the cast reunited. Viewers saw the ceremonies when the Season 11 finale dropped on November 4. Sarah Williams and John Shannon were the only couple to say “I do,” while Aneha Singh and Cam Halloran left the altar unmarried. By the time those scenes reached Netflix, the cast had already sat down with Nick and Vanessa Lachey to talk about what happened afterward.

Williams and Shannon walked in separately, and Shannon said they had split after about a year of marriage. He told the cast, “Unfortunately, Sarah and I are no longer together, which is my fault.” During their conversation about the split, Shannon brought up inappropriate texts he sent after a night out, while Williams said she had struggled with how he spoke to her during their marriage. Netflix viewers went from seeing the couple get married to hearing why they split in four days. For Williams and Shannon, those two scenes were filmed more than a year apart.

There was also a new engagement. Benita Paloja, who left the pods without a fiancé, told the cast she was engaged to someone outside the show. She said they had been together for a year and a half. Guelli and Scott “Stew” Stewart also said they’d become friends after running into each other on Boston’s Newbury Street. Guelli even kept the engagement ring, which she had resized to wear on her pinkie as a reminder of her time on the show.

Tudum screened the prerecorded reunion early on November 7. The live part was the watch party, which featured cast appearances, a chat, and deleted scenes. Netflix counted more than 25,000 chat messages. “Pack your bags, we’re going on a guilt trip,” wrote Theo G., while Gigi E. joked, “I was thinking about moving to Boston … now IDK.” Guelli and Stewart also topped the fan poll for the couple viewers most wanted to see together. The reunion arrived on Netflix the next day, November 8, at 9 p.m. ET and 6 p.m. PT.

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