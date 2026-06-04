MEAWW Entertainment Logo

Who is Taylor Roberts? The meaning behind 'Dark Winds' Season 4's emotional dedication

'Dark Winds' stars Zahn McClarnon and Kiowa Gordon in the leading roles and is based on the Tony Hillerman book series.
BY SOUMICK MUKHERJEE
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
A still of Zahn McClarnon and Kiowa Gordon in 'Dark Winds' (Cover image credit: AMC)
A still of Zahn McClarnon and Kiowa Gordon in 'Dark Winds' (Cover image credit: AMC)

'Dark Winds' on AMC+ has been described as one of the best mystery shows on television in recent times. This reputation is further cemented by the perferct 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes, which was sustained by Season 4 of the AMC+ show. The second episode of Season 4 contained an in memoriam dedication to Taylor Roberts. While the Tony Hillerman book series and the characters of Zahn McClarnon's Joe Leaphorn and Kiowa Gordon's Jim Chee have become household names, not many members of the audience might be familiar with Roberts. 

As a crew member of 'Dark Winds,' Roberts worked as the head of the make-up department on the third season of the show. While serving as the head of the makeup department, Roberts was directly responsible for styling all the characters, from the protagonists to the Ye'iitsoh depicted in Season 3. The show depicts a period series set against the backdrop of the 1970s, and it goes without saying that make-up and production design are crucial to making the show period-accurate. In this sense, Roberts had a formidable task in making each character appear distinct yet blend in effortlessly with the wider world of the show.

A still from 'Dark Winds' season 4 (Image Source: AMC)
A still from 'Dark Winds' season 4 (Image Source: AMC)

Moreover, the makeup of a show like 'Dark Winds' goes a long way toward establishing the tone and atmosphere. It goes without saying that her work contributed to the show's distinctive visual identity. Roberts passed away on November 12, 2024. The writers of her obituary recommended that if one partakes, one should take a sip of scotch or champagne in her honor. For those who don't partake, hugging a loved one or a pet shall suffice. Although Taylor is best known for her work on 'Dark Winds,' she also worked on productions including 'Happy Gilmore,' '3:10 to Yuma,' 'Bates Motel,' and many others.

A still from 'Dark Winds' season 4 (Image Source: AMC)
A still from 'Dark Winds' season 4 (Image Source: AMC)

On the other hand, the second episode of Season 4, which was titled 'Bikéé' Doo Éédahoozįįdę́ę́góó (Toward Their Unknown Paths)' featured a major turning point for one leading character. As is already known, the fourth season follows Chee and Leaphorn, aided by Bernadette Manuelito, as they investigate the disappearance of Billie Tsosie from the Navajo reservation. Towards the end of the episode, Chee, Leaphorn, and Manuelito discover the dead Albert Gorman at the home of Ashie Begay. While Manuelito and Leaphorn almost instantly recognized the home to be a death hogan and warned Chee against entering, the latter didn't heed their warnings and eventually fell victim to ghost sickness. According to traditional Navajo belief, a person's 'chindi' represents the negative aspects of their spirit, and contact with it can lead to what is known as ghost sickness.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

'Batman: Caped Crusader' finally unveils Season 2 release date and it's sooner than we expected
TV

'Batman: Caped Crusader' finally unveils Season 2 release date and it's sooner than we expected

The animated DC Comics series is famous for its grounded and noir-inspired treatment of Gotham City, and it just unveiled it's release date.
59 minutes ago
Is 'The Witness' on Netflix based on a true story? Rachel Nickell's harrowing case revisited
TV

Is 'The Witness' on Netflix based on a true story? Rachel Nickell's harrowing case revisited

The three-part drama series is based on Alex Hanscombe's memoir 'Letting Go' and is also the subject of a Netflix documentary.
4 hours ago
'NCIS' star opens up about Nick Torres and major changes that happens in Season 24
NCIS

'NCIS' star opens up about Nick Torres and major changes that happens in Season 24

Torres was locked in a standoff with Timothy McGee's secret child Mateo in the season 23 finale episode 'Sons & Daughters.'
4 hours ago
Shawn Hatosy reveals his character's fate amid ‘The Pitt’ Season 3 cast shake up: ‘Dr Abbott will...’
TV

Shawn Hatosy reveals his character's fate amid ‘The Pitt’ Season 3 cast shake up: ‘Dr Abbott will...’

Shawn Hatosy addresses speculations regarding his character's exit from HBO media drama 'The Pitt'
6 hours ago
Damson Idris’ ‘Snowfall’ spin-off gets major cast and title update
TV

Damson Idris’ ‘Snowfall’ spin-off gets major cast and title update

The spinoff has been in development since the show's end in 2023, and was picked up to a series order November last year.
7 hours ago
Angus Cloud's mother had an emotional reaction to 'Euphoria' Season 3 finale's heartwarming tribute
TV

Angus Cloud's mother had an emotional reaction to 'Euphoria' Season 3 finale's heartwarming tribute

Angus Cloud unexpectedly appeared in the 'Euphoria' Season 3 finale alongside Rue
10 hours ago
‘Widow’s Bay’ Episode 8 sees chaos erupt as the Boogeyman sets his sights on Patricia
TV

‘Widow’s Bay’ Episode 8 sees chaos erupt as the Boogeyman sets his sights on Patricia

Episode 8 focuses on Tom's assistant, Patricia, whose worst fears come true with the return of the Boogeyman
11 hours ago
Is Apple TV’s ‘Cape Fear’ linked to classic 90s film? Inside Javier Bardem’s psychological thriller
TV

Is Apple TV’s ‘Cape Fear’ linked to classic 90s film? Inside Javier Bardem’s psychological thriller

Ahead of the psychological thriller’s release, the buzz is whether the show is connected to Martin Scorsese’s iconic 90s film of the same name.
11 hours ago
'The Audacity' Season 2 gets major update as Jess McLeod gears up to return in greater capacity
TV

'The Audacity' Season 2 gets major update as Jess McLeod gears up to return in greater capacity

AMC's 'The Audacity' stars Billy Magnussen, Sarah Goldberg, Simon Helberg, and more in prominent roles
12 hours ago
Who won 'Jeopardy!' tonight? Peter McFerrin takes on 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant in nail-biting match
WHEEL OF FORTUNE

Who won 'Jeopardy!' tonight? Peter McFerrin takes on 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant in nail-biting match

Returning champion Peter McFerrin faces off against Gabriel Berkowitz and Gil Hamel in his third consecutive game
14 hours ago