‘Star Wars’ actor set to join Peacock’s ‘Twisted Metal’ Season 3 in a key role

The post-apocalyptic drama series is based on PlayStation’s classic video game franchise of the same name.

Peacock's action-comedy series 'Twisted Metal' has added an Emmy Award winner to its roster. The hit series debuted in July 2023, and its second season followed two years later in July 2025. The show's third installment was renewed in November, and now it has added a new star to its growing cast. Mark Hamill, best known for playing Luke Skywalker in the 'Star Wars' films, has been tapped for a recurring role in the next chapter of the post-apocalyptic drama series, as reported by Deadline. Hamill is set to play Pope Charlie Kane, leader of the Eastern Sovereignty, also the estranged father of the psychopathic clown Sweet Tooth, portrayed by Joe Seanoa and voiced by Will Arnett.

A still from 'Twisted Metal' (Image Source: Instagram | @iammichaeljonathan)

Based on PlayStation's vehicular combat video game franchise of the same name, the dystopian drama is set in a post-apocalyptic wasteland where civilization has totally collapsed. Anthony Mackie leads the series as John Doe, an amnesiac delivery driver who agrees to deliver a mysterious package across the lawless wasteland patroled by ruthless marauders for a chance to lead a peaceful life. One of the characters who threatens his mission is Sweet Tooth, a deranged serial killer clown who drives an ice cream truck. In Season 2, Sweet Tooth's fractured psyche became even more evident when he participated in Calypso's deadly demolition derby, causing further destruction and mayhem. In the post-credits scene from the Season 2 finale, Sweet Tooth is kidnapped and taken to his father, Charlie Kane. Their twisted family reunion and the resulting fallout will take place in Season 3.

A look at Sweet Tooth from the Peacock series 'Twisted Metal' (Image Source: Instagram | @iammichaeljonathan)

Hamill has starred in popular films like 'Kingsman: The Secret Service,' and Stephen King's film adaptations of 'The Life of Chuck' and 'The Long Walk.' His television credits include shows like 'Criminal Minds,' 'The Flash,' 'What We Do in the Shadows,' '3rd Rock from the Sun,' and 'The Big Bang Theory.' He reprised his role as Luke Skywalker in 'Star Wars' spin-offs like 'The Mandalorian' and 'The Book of Boba Fett' in 2022. In 2023, he appeared as Arthur Pym in the gothic horror series 'The Fall of the House of Usher.' Hamill has also voiced the character of Joker in several animated films and TV projects for DC Comics, including 1992's 'Batman: The Animated Series.' The 74-year-old actor also lent his voice for the role of Thorn in 2024's Oscar-nominated sci-fi film 'The Wild Robot' and as The Flying Dutchman in 2025's 'The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants.'

An image of actor Mark Hamill from January 2026 (Image Source: Instagram | @markhamill)

After the news was announced, Mackie shared his excitement about sharing screen space with Hamill in Season 3. "For Mark Hamill to come into this world with us is amazing. He's someone I've admired for a long time — a true legend who's influenced generations of actors. Being able to now call him a castmate is an incredible honor, and we're excited to see what he brings to the world of 'Twisted Metal,'" the '8 Mile' star said. Moreover, David Reed will serve as the showrunner for 'Twisted Metal' Season 3. He will be taking over the role from the show's creator, Michael Jonathan Smith. Moreover, the release date for the third season has not been announced.