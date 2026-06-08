Pauley Perrette and Brian Dietzen have an unexpected 'NCIS' reunion and fans have one request

Pauley Perrette played forensic scientist Dr. Abby Sciuto and often shared the screen with Brian Dietzen's Dr. Jimmy Palmer

Pauley Perrette and Brian Dietzen were co-stars on 'NCIS' for several years and have amassed a massive following over time. Perrette was an integral part of the CBS show and first appeared in the backdoor pilot episodes of 'Judge Advocate General'. Dietzen, on the other hand, joined 'NCIS' as a guest star during its debut season and was soon promoted to a series regular. Following Perrette's exit from the CBS procedural near the end of Season 15 in 2018, the two fan-favorite co-stars rarely reunited until recently.

On June 7, Dietzen took to his Instagram account to share a post of the two of them posing together at what appears to be a music club or lounge called Hotel Cafe. Dietzen captioned the post, "Got to see @ellavos, @tinangelband and @cloverlin07 at @thehotelcafe and hang with @thepauleyp. That’s two shows we saw together in a week!" The post further read, "Music is the best. So are good friends." Naturally, the 'NCIS' fandom was quick to react to this unexpected reunion and wished to see Perrette make a cameo appearance on the show. One user wrote, "I’d love to see @thepauleyp make a cameo. We need her back on @ncisverse," while another user commented, "Awww!!! It's wonderful to see you with Pauley Jimmy and Abby.....Please invite her to your podcast NCIS: Partners & Probies." Meanwhile, a third user rejoiced, "ABBY!!!! God how i miss her face!!! I loved everything about her and all she brought to the show! We need a guest appearance!!!"

A still of Pauley Perrette and Brian Dietzen from 'NCIS' (Image Source: CBS | Robert Voets)

Perrette portrayed the fan favorite character, forensic scientist Abby Sciuto, alongside Dietzen's Dr. Jimmy Palmer. As Perrette gradually moved on from the show, Dietzen found himself increasingly contributing to 'NCIS' both in front of and behind the camera. By the time Season 19 of the show rolled in, Dietzen was already penning the episodic screenplays.

Speaking to TV Insider during a 2023 interview, the 'NCIS' star confessed, "I love so many of these characters. Obviously Gibbs (Mark Harmon), obviously Tony (Michael Weatherly), Ziva (Cote de Pablo), and Abby. All of these voices are just iconic. So if any one of these were to come back, I would be ecstatic to write for any of them.” Dietzen also mentioned, "Writing for Tony and being able to have those jokes and then having the know-it-all attitude but with the heart of gold underneath would be fantastic. To have Abby’s energy in there, but also her heart that is as big as the sky. And of course Gibbs, whenever you want to really turn on some emotion in our show, you have Gibbs crack just a hair that we can see and it’s amazing entertainment. These of course are all personified by incredible actors. So being able to work with any of them again, I would welcome it. It would be wonderful." 'NCIS' Season 24 premieres this Fall exclusively on CBS.