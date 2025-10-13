‘Friday the 13th’ prequel series showrunner teases link to ‘It: Welcome to Derry’: ‘I can tell you…’

Brad Caleb Kane, showrunner of 'Crystal Lake', teased a surprising connection in the upcoming Friday the 13th prequel series

Brad Caleb Kane, the showrunner behind A24's 'Friday the 13th' prequel series 'Crystal Lake,' has revealed that the upcoming show will have a surprising connection to another epic horror series. During his latest interview with CBR's Grae Drake at New York Comic Con, Kane, who is one of the showrunners for 'Crystal Lake,' professed his admiration for Stephen King and the popular 'Friday the 13th' franchise. Kane described it as an 'emotional genre' for him. Additionally, Kane mentioned that his fellow 'It: Welcome to Derry' showrunner, Jason Fuchs, would be joining the cast of the series based on the 'Friday the 13th' franchise.

"I can't tell you anything. The one thing that I can tell you is that it's about Pamela Voorhees, Jason's mom. I cannot tell you whether Jason is in or not in it, but I can tell you that I wouldn't want to do any Friday the 13th show without Jason. And I can tell you that the one person who is in it is our co-creator of Derry, Jason Fuchs, who is an actor in the show. He's actually pretty great in it," Kane shared at the time.

For the unversed, Fuchs, who was also involved with the original 'It' movies, expressed his gratitude for being included in 'Crystal Lake'. However, Fuchs didn't reveal any details about his character in the show. "It was generous enough that Brad would include me in is always a yes. And when he shared the scripts with me, I was blown away and was just so lucky to be able to be a very small part of it and go act in some episodes with them. So yeah, there is one Jason in it at least, and it's, it's me," Fuchs told the media outlet.

According to a recent report by Deadline, Sky has managed to acquire A24's 'Friday the 13th' prequel series 'Crystal Lake' and will be releasing it sometime next year. The storyline of the series is expected to revolve around Pamela Voorhees, a mother who gives up her singing career to raise a child with special needs. Things take a dark turn when she ends up losing her son. In the forthcoming series, Linda Cardellini will essay the role of Pamela Voorhees, and Callum Vinson will play a young Jason Voorhees. Other cast members include Fuchs Devin Kessler, Cameron Scoggins, Gwendolyn Sundstrom, and Joy Suprano, among others. As of now, the release date of the upcoming slasher prequel hasn't been revealed, but one thing is certain: it will debut exclusively on Peacock.