'Evil Dead Burn' trailer teases brutal nightmare as a woman struggles to cope with her husband's death

A grieving woman’s visit to her in-laws' home turns deadly when a terrifying force takes over

Warner Bros. Pictures has finally lifted the curtain on its next horror outing. The studio recently dropped the first trailer for ‘Evil Dead Burn’, the latest chapter in the long-running ‘Evil Dead’ saga. Set to arrive in theaters on July 10, the film is directed by Sébastien Vaniček. This new installment stands apart from earlier entries, such as the 2013 reboot and 2023’s ‘Evil Dead Rise’. It builds its own nightmare from scratch, with a fresh cast leading the way. Souheila Yacoub, who recently appeared in ‘Dune: Part Two’, headlines the film alongside Hunter Doohan, Luciane Buchanan, Tandi Wright, and George Pullar. The premise sounds simple at first, but things quickly turn unsettling as a woman tries to cope after losing her husband.

Hoping for some comfort, she visits her in-laws at their remote home. However, that decision turns out to be a terrible one. What begins as a family gathering spirals into something far more disturbing as the people around her begin to change (literally). According to the official logline, “As one by one they are transformed into Deadites — turning the gathering into a family reunion from hell — she comes to discover that the vows she took in life… live on even in death.” The trailer wastes no time setting the tone. It opens inside a house where a mother is going about her day, only for the calm to shatter when two terrified family members rush in and slam the door behind them. Then comes the knock. When the door finally opens, the figure standing outside is barely human.

A screengrab taken from the 'Evil Dead Burn' trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @WarnerBros)

The half-dead corpse-like figure has missing fingers and a headrest lodged through her skull. From there, the footage ramps up quickly. There’s a rapid series of scenes that don’t hold back on the horror. A car accident is also shown, hinting at how one of the creatures met its gruesome fate. Another moment shows the possessed figure drinking melted candle wax. And then there’s a sequence involving a dishwasher filled with knives that turns into a nightmare. What stands out is how the film blends physical horror with emotional stakes. At the center of it all is a woman dealing with grief, who finds herself fighting for survival in a place she thought was safe. The ‘Evil Dead’ franchise has always had a reputation for pushing limits.

A screengrab taken from the 'Evil Dead Burn' trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @WarnerBros)

It all started back in 1981 when Sam Raimi introduced audiences to a low-budget horror film about a group of friends who unknowingly unleash demonic forces in a cabin. That original movie became a cult favorite. Raimi followed it up with ‘Evil Dead II’ in 1987, which leaned more into dark comedy, and then ‘Army of Darkness’ in 1992, which took a more adventurous turn. Over the years, the series has been reimagined and expanded, but one thing has stayed the same: its willingness to go all in. Whether it’s outrageous gore or strange, almost absurd moments, the franchise has never played it safe. ‘Evil Dead Burn’ seems ready to carry that torch forward, while also trying something new with its story and characters.