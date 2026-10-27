Chris Pratt’s ‘Way of the Warrior Kid’ sets Apple TV release date

Chris Pratt returns in 'Way of the Warrior Kid', an Apple TV military drama about building confidence with help from a Navy SEAL uncle.

Chris Pratt is returning to Apple TV with 'Way of the Warrior Kid,' an upcoming military drama. Based on Jocko Willink’s novel of the same name, the film stars Pratt alongside Linda Cardellini and Parker Young and premieres on November 25.

The film follows Marc, a middle schooler who is bullied by his classmates and struggles with school and making friends. His life begins to change when his injured Navy SEAL uncle comes home for the summer to recuperate. Jake devises a program called ‘Operation Warrior Kid,’ drawing on his SEAL training to help Marc build confidence and discover what real courage means. The story explores discipline, courage, and the importance of believing in oneself.

Chris Pratt leads the cast as the Navy SEAL uncle. Jude Hill stars as his nephew, Marc, while Linda Cardellini plays Marc’s mother, Sarah.

A still of Chris Pratt from 'The Terminal List' (Image Source: Instagram | @prattprattpratt)

Pratt’s 'The Terminal List' has built a strong audience for its gritty military thriller, with the original series reaching No. 1 on Prime Video’s Top 10 within two weeks of its premiere. Nielsen also recorded 1.1 billion minutes viewed across its eight episodes, highlighting the show’s streaming appeal. Season 2 premiered on October 21, 2026, with all eight episodes available on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Amazon says 'The Terminal List' franchise has accumulated over 100 million viewers worldwide, though it has not disclosed separate viewership figures for Season 2.

Linda Cardellini has built a varied career across television and film, with notable roles in 'Freaks and Geeks,' 'Dead to Me,' and the 'Scooby-Doo' movies, where she played Velma Dinkley. She is also known for portraying Laura Barton in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Jude Hill, meanwhile, earned recognition for his performance as Buddy in Kenneth Branagh’s 'Belfast,' which received multiple Academy Award nominations. Parker Young has appeared in television series including 'Enlisted,' 'Suburgatory,' and 'United States of Tara.'

A still of Chris Pratt from 'The Terminal List' (Image Source: Instagram | @prattprattpratt)

McG directs the film from a screenplay by Will Staples. McG is known for directing 'Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle' and 'Terminator Salvation,' while Staples has writing credits on 'Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse' and the video game 'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.'