Chris Pratt drops update on ‘Terminal List’ Season 3, says ‘there’s no shortage of source material’

The show has adapted two of Jack Carr's novels so far, and the third book sends Reece to a ranch

Chris Pratt has confirmed he would like to continue James Reece’s story, although ‘The Terminal List’ Season 3 has yet to be officially greenlit by Prime Video. Recently, while promoting Season 2 of the series, Pratt discussed the show's potential future and the wealth of stories available in Jack Carr’s book series. Although he did not confirm a renewal, he explained in an interview with his co-stars on SiriusXM’s Shade 45 why there is plenty of room to continue the action-thriller series. “There’s no shortage of source material,” the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ actor said.

Chris Pratt attends Prime Video x ‘The Terminal List: Dark Wolf’ Red Carpet Premiere Screening on August 04, 2025, in New York City. (Image Source: Getty | Photo by Jason Mendez)

Pratt acknowledged, however, that the show's future would partly depend on how audiences respond to Season 2. “I think success in this season would certainly be helpful to continue to tell these stories. There’s nothing official yet, but man, we have a lot of ideas,” Pratt said. Meanwhile, in an interview with Men’s Journal, Tom Hopper (Raife Hastings) revealed that he would love to see the series adapt ‘Savage Son’ next. He wants to dive into Raife’s past in Africa, which has only been briefly mentioned. The third novel in Carr’s series sees James Reece recovering from brain surgery on his family’s ranch before teaming up with Raife to take down the Russian mafia. Notably, Season 2 ends with Reece getting ready for his MRI.

In another interview with ComingSoon, Pratt talked about how long he would like to see the franchise continue for. When asked if it could be as long as the books by Carr, Pratt said he would love to. He joked, "James Reece’s last mission is going to be he’s going to eat a steak without his dentures in. Sorry, Amazon, this is for life." He did, however, mention that he would love to see the side characters get their own story. He mentioned that he is interested in seeing more of the Hastings family and their ranch. Carr has already expanded the franchise with ‘Cry Havoc,’ a prequel novel set in 1968 that focuses on James’ father, Tom Reece. It was released in 2025.

A still from ‘The Terminal List’ (Image Source: Prime Video)

Season 1 premiered on Prime Video on July 1, 2022, and adapts the first novel in the series, ‘The Terminal List.’ Season 2 came over four years later, with all eight episodes dropping on October 21. It adapts the second novel, ‘True Believer.’ In this new season, Reece emerges from hiding after terrorist attacks in London. His mission takes him from Langley to Moscow. Between Seasons 1 and 2, Prime Video released a 7-episode prequel series called ‘The Terminal List: Dark Wolf’ in August 2025. It was led by Taylor Kitsch (‘Friday Night Lights’), and Hopper also appeared in the project as Raife. Importantly, the show has stuck to the order Carr published the books in, with ‘Savage Son’ being the third book. All eight episodes of Season 2 are available to stream on Prime Video.