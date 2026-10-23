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Apple TV announces title for Fleetwood Mac documentary and it's coming sooner than you think

The film will provide a fresh perspective on the band's journey and explore how the musicians managed to develop their unique style
BY SHOVAN ROY
UPDATED 1 HOUR AGO
A still of Fleetwood Mac (Cover Image Source: Apple)
A still of Fleetwood Mac (Cover Image Source: Apple)

Apple has unveiled the title and the launch date of its upcoming documentary about the iconic rock group Fleetwood Mac. Titled 'Fleetwood Mac: The Chain', the fully authorized documentary will give viewers an opportunity to learn about the band's extraordinary story. Directed by Frank Marshall, the film will be available to stream on Apple TV on January 29, 2027. It will feature interviews with the band members and explore their decades of collaborations, challenges, and achievements.

According to the description provided by Apple, the documentary will offer an "unprecedented look" at the story of Fleetwood Mac featuring Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Christine McVie, Lindsey Buckingham, and Stevie Nicks. The film will provide a fresh perspective on the band's journey and explore how the musicians managed to develop their unique style. It will trace the band's history from its formation in 1967, covering more than five decades of music, performances, tours, troubles, and successes. The group's story is also closely intertwined with the members' personal lives and their professional relationships.

A still of Fleetwood Mac (Image Source: Instagram | @fleetwoodmac)

The film is produced by The Kennedy/Marshall Company and White Horse Pictures. Marshall produces alongside Nigel Sinclair, Nicholas Ferrall, Jeanne Elfant Festa, and Aly Parker. Cassidy Hartmann and Tony Rosenthal serve as executive producers, while Mark Monroe is credited as writer and executive producer.

The creative team behind the project has experience working on several acclaimed music documentaries. Sinclair previously collaborated on ‘The Beatles: Eight Days a Week – The Touring Years’, whereas Festa worked on ‘The Apollo’. Parker is known to have collaborated on ‘The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart’, another film dedicated to the impact of a popular music group. Fleetwood Mac is known for having sold more than 220 million records worldwide, establishing itself as one of the most successful bands of all time.

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