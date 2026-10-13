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When does ‘VisionQuest’ come out? Release date, time and schedule as Marvel moves up premiere

Paul Bettany returns as Vision in Marvel’s 'VisionQuest', a new Disney+ series featuring James Spader as Ultron
BY SHOVAN ROY
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
Paul Bettany in a still from 'VisionQuest' (Cover Image Source: Marvel | Disney)
Paul Bettany in a still from 'VisionQuest' (Cover Image Source: Marvel | Disney)

Marvel’s 'VisionQuest' brings Paul Bettany back as the synthetic Avenger in the final chapter of the 'WandaVision' trilogy. The series follows Vision as he tries to understand his existence while facing threats connected to his past. James Spader returns as Ultron, while the story introduces new characters who could shape Vision’s future. Created for television by Terry Matalas, the show continues the story established by 'WandaVision' and 'Agatha All Along'.

'VisionQuest' premieres on Wednesday, October 13, 2026, on Disney+, with its first two episodes arriving together. The series comprises eight episodes, with the finale scheduled for November 10. Disney+ will release the first six episodes in pairs across three weeks. The final two episodes will arrive separately, one week apart. All the episodes will release at 6 p.m. PT on Disney+. Here's a breakdown of the release schedule ahead of the much-awaited premiere:

October 13: Episode 1 - 'No Strings', and Episode 2 - 'Theseus'

October 20: Episode 3 - 'Reboot', and Episode 4 - 'Malware'

October 27: Episode 5 - 'Firewall', and Episode 6 - 'Deadlock'

November 3: Episode 7 - 'Immolation'

November 10: Episode 8 - 'Forever'

After being rebooted, Vision tries to stay out of the hands of those who want to turn him into a weapon. He turns to the artificial intelligence personalities embedded in his programming, including F.R.I.D.A.Y., E.D.I.T.H., J.A.R.V.I.S., and Ultron, as he searches for answers about himself. His situation changes when a bounty forces him to flee with Thomas Shepherd, a mysterious young man who may be connected to Vision’s family. As they evade their pursuers, Vision must uncover Thomas’s identity and resist Ultron’s influence. The story brings Vision’s technological origins and complicated past into focus, while Thomas’s possible family connection adds another mystery to the series.

James Spader and Paul Bettany in a still from 'VisionQuest'
James Spader and Paul Bettany in a still from 'VisionQuest' (Image Source: Disney)

Paul Bettany reprises his role as Vision, while James Spader returns as the voice of Ultron. Ruaridh Mollica plays Thomas Shepherd, and Todd Stashwick appears as Paladin. Faran Tahir also returns as Raza, the Ten Rings leader from 'Iron Man.' The supporting cast includes Lauren Morais, Diane Morgan, Orla Brady, Polly Frame, Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, Emily Hampshire and James D’Arcy. With Matalas leading the television project, the series brings together returning Marvel characters and new faces to continue Vision’s story.

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