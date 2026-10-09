MEAWW Entertainment Logo

HBO greenlights ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ sequel series as familiar faces return for a new chapter

The original film revolved around Rachel, who learns that her boyfriend comes from one of the richest families in the city
BY SAHIBA TAHLEEL
PUBLISHED 25 MINUTES AGO
A still from ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ (Cover Image Source: Warner Bros.)
A still from ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ (Cover Image Source: Warner Bros.)

HBO has ordered an eight-episode drama series based on ‘Crazy Rich Asians,’ bringing the film’s love story back to the screen eight years after its debut. The series will continue the story introduced in the 2018 film, with Constance Wu (Rachel Chu), Henry Golding (Nick Young), and Ronny Chieng (Eddie Cheng) set to return as series regulars. Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh (Eleanor Young) will also be part of the show in a recurring role.

A still from ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ (Image Source: Warner Bros.)
A still from ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ (Image Source: Warner Bros.)

Showrunner Adele Lim was quoted as saying by Deadline, “It’s a Crazy Rich family reunion! This series is the sequel we’ve been waiting for, but instead of just one movie, we get eight episodes to delve into the characters and worlds of Kevin Kwan’s brilliant books. Getting to work with the original creative team, with the support and vision of HBO and Warner Bros. Television, has been a dream. Our writers’ room is humming, and we can’t wait to share what we’ve come up with.” HBO and Warner Bros. are co-producing the project. Lim is also an executive producer through her company 100 Tigers, with Kwan and Jon M. Chu (who directed the 2018 movie) producing through Electric Somewhere, along with Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson from Color Force, the company that developed the movie.

The series marks Lim’s return to the franchise after she stepped away from potential film sequels in 2019 amid a dispute over compensation with Warner Bros. She wrote the 2018 film’s screenplay with Peter Chiarelli and later returned the script for a new round of revisions that included the mahjong showdown between Rachel and Eleanor. Post-announcement, Lim went on to co-write Disney’s ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ (2021) before directing her first feature-length film, ‘Joy Ride’ (2023). The Hollywood Reporter has reported that filming will commence in 2027. In addition, HBO’s official announcement also confirmed that the project will be an HBO Original series. The television adaptation comes after plans for a feature-film sequel based on ‘China Rich Girlfriend,’ the second book in Kevin Kwan’s trilogy, failed to move forward.

A still from ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ (Image Source: Warner Bros.)
A still from ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ (Image Source: Warner Bros.)

The original premiered on August 7, 2018, at the TCL Chinese Theatre, before releasing in the United States on August 15. It earned nearly $240 million worldwide on a $30 million budget and became the highest-grossing Hollywood studio romantic comedy at the North American box office in almost a decade. The film revolves around Rachel, an economics professor who travels to Singapore and realizes that her boyfriend Nick comes from one of the richest families in the city. Kwan’s trilogy also consists of ‘China Rich Girlfriend’ (2015) and ‘Rich People Problems’ (2017).

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

‘Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man’ Season 2 gets release date after schedule change
TV

‘Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man’ Season 2 gets release date after schedule change

The highly anticipated animated series’ next season finally has a 2027 premiere date
2 hours ago
Marvel sets release window for ‘Zodiac’ and the logo offers a major clue
SAN DIEGO COMIC-CON (SDCC)

Marvel sets release window for ‘Zodiac’ and the logo offers a major clue

Marvel revealed at New York Comic Con 2026 that the live-action project will begin shooting in London in spring next year
2 hours ago
Luke Grimes reveals if Kevin Costner could return as John Dutton in ‘Yellowstone’ spinoff ‘Marshals’
YELLOWSTONE

Luke Grimes reveals if Kevin Costner could return as John Dutton in ‘Yellowstone’ spinoff ‘Marshals’

Luke Grimes addresses the possibility of a familiar 'Yellowstone' character appearing in Marshals and explains important past connections.
8 hours ago
Elizabeth Banks to star in Prime Video series about woman accused of killing Boston cop boyfriend
TV

Elizabeth Banks to star in Prime Video series about woman accused of killing Boston cop boyfriend

Karen Read’s case drew national attention after her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe, was found dead in 2022
8 hours ago
‘The Watcher’ brings back another original star as Season 2 finally moves forward
TV

‘The Watcher’ brings back another original star as Season 2 finally moves forward

‘The Watcher’ Season 2 will revisit the Brannocks after the unresolved finale, with production now underway.
9 hours ago
Netflix greenlights ‘Bridgerton’ spinoff series based on young Lady Bridgerton
BRIDGERTON (2020)

Netflix greenlights ‘Bridgerton’ spinoff series based on young Lady Bridgerton

The 'Bridgerton' universe is set to explore one of Bridgerton lady's early years, her romance and the story behind family matriarch fans know today.
9 hours ago
‘Dexter: Resurrection’ brings back a fan favorite character ahead of its Season 2 premiere
TV

‘Dexter: Resurrection’ brings back a fan favorite character ahead of its Season 2 premiere

‘Dexter: Resurrection’ Season 2 finds Dexter facing two killers while Harrison continues his own pursuit of justice.
9 hours ago
'The Altruists' sets Netflix release date as Julia Garner’s new drama revisits the FTX scandal
TV

'The Altruists' sets Netflix release date as Julia Garner’s new drama revisits the FTX scandal

'The Altruists' explores Sam Bankman-Fried and Caroline Ellison’s relationship as their cryptocurrency empire unravels.
13 hours ago
When does ‘Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage’ Season 3 release? Episode guide, schedule, and more
TV

When does ‘Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage’ Season 3 release? Episode guide, schedule, and more

Georgie and Mandy face new marriage troubles as the 'Young Sheldon' spinoff returns with fresh family conflicts, weekly episodes and new challenges.
14 hours ago
‘Below’ Ending Explained: Josh Hartnett’s Netflix show leaves door open for Season 2
TV

‘Below’ Ending Explained: Josh Hartnett’s Netflix show leaves door open for Season 2

The unexpected ending leaves viewers wondering about the possibilities behind it.
18 hours ago