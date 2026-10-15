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Zendaya to star in A24's next sci-fi film from ‘Ex Machina’ director

Zendaya joins a new A24 sci-fi project, adding another major film to her growing lineup of high-profile collaborations.
BY SHOVAN ROY
UPDATED 3 HOURS AGO
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 14: Zendaya attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) (Getty Photos | Monica Schipper)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 14: Zendaya attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) (Getty Photos | Monica Schipper)

Zendaya is teaming up with filmmaker Alex Garland for a new science-fiction film at A24. Garland will write and direct the untitled project, with production expected to begin next year. The project marks another collaboration between Zendaya and A24. Her recent work includes the dark romantic comedy 'The Drama,' co-starring Robert Pattinson, which has earned more than $134 million worldwide. Zendaya has also won multiple Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe for her acting.

A24 has not revealed the film's title, storyline, or additional cast members. The project reunites Garland with A24, which previously worked with him on 'Ex Machina,' 'Men,' 'Civil War,' and 'Warfare.' His films often examine human nature and the consequences of extreme situations, although it remains unclear whether the new project will explore similar themes.

BERLIN, GERMANY - JUNE 22: Zendaya attends the German Fan Event for "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" at Uber Platz on June 22, 2026, in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Gerome Defrance/Getty Images) (Getty Photos | Gerome Defrance)

Zendaya continues to work across major film and television franchises. She is set to reprise her role as Chani in Denis Villeneuve's 'Dune: Part Three,' scheduled to arrive on December 18. She has also played MJ in the 'Spider-Man' franchise and appeared in Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey.' Beyond the upcoming Garland film, Zendaya was previously attached to 'Be My Baby,' a project about singer Ronnie Spector directed by Barry Jenkins.

Garland is also directing a live-action adaptation of the video game 'Elden Ring.' The project features Kit Connor, Cailee Spaeny and Ben Whishaw, among others, and is dated for March 3, 2028. He also wrote and produced '28 Years Later' and its follow-up, '28 Years Later: The Bone Temple,' for Sony Pictures.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Zendaya attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage) (Getty Photos | Matt Winkelmeyer)

Garland began his career as a novelist before moving into screenwriting, working on films such as '28 Days Later,' 'Sunshine,' and 'Never Let Me Go.' His directorial debut, 'Ex Machina,' released in 2015, centered on an experiment designed to test the consciousness of an advanced artificial intelligence.

The film earned two Academy Award nominations, including Best Original Screenplay, and won the Oscar for Visual Effects at the 2016 ceremony. The success of the film proved Garland’s ability to integrate the elements of sci-fi and psychological thriller into a single work. Garland's next film, with Zendaya, will be another chapter in his career as a director-screenwriter.

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