When does ‘Dexter: Resurrection’ Season 2 come out? Release date, time and episode schedule

Michael C. Hall returns as Dexter Morgan faces two dangerous killers in Season 2 of Paramount+ thriller ‘Dexter: Resurrection’.

‘Dexter: Resurrection’ returns with Michael C. Hall as Dexter Morgan faces two dangerous killers. Season 2 premieres on Friday, October 30, 2026, on Paramount+ Premium. The crime thriller follows Dexter as he navigates new threats in New York while dealing with his complicated relationship with his son.

What is ‘Dexter: Resurrection’ Season 2 about?

Season 2 puts Dexter Morgan between two dangerous killers. One has spent decades building a notorious reputation through years of murder, while the other is a young newcomer whose crimes terrorize New York. As Dexter confronts these threats, his son, Harrison Morgan (Jack Alcott), continues his own pursuit of justice. Their conflicting approaches to right and wrong add further tension to their already complicated relationship.

Michael C. Hall as Dexter Morgan in a still from 'Dexter: Resurrection' (Image Source: YouTube | Paramount Plus)

How many episodes are in ‘Dexter: Resurrection’ Season 2?

‘Dexter: Resurrection’ Season 2 consists of 10 episodes. Paramount+ will follow a weekly release format, with the season finale scheduled for January 1, 2027.

What is the ‘Dexter: Resurrection’ Season 2 episode release schedule?

The 10 episodes will arrive on the following Fridays:

Episode 1: Friday, October 30, 2026

Episode 2: Friday, November 6, 2026

Episode 3: Friday, November 13, 2026

Episode 4: Friday, November 20, 2026

Episode 5: Friday, November 27, 2026

Episode 6: Friday, December 4, 2026

Episode 7: Friday, December 11, 2026

Episode 8: Friday, December 18, 2026

Episode 9: Friday, December 25, 2026

Episode 10 (Finale): Friday, January 1, 2027

Michael C. Hall as Dexter Morgan in a still from 'Dexter: Resurrection' (Image Source: YouTube | Paramount Plus)

How did ‘Dexter: Resurrection’ Season 1 end?

Season 1 ended with Dexter killing billionaire Leon Prater after Harrison helped him escape captivity. Prater had killed Angel Batista, prompting Dexter to seek revenge. Dexter escaped aboard Prater’s yacht with files on other serial killers, while Harrison chose to remain by his father's side. Their decision set the stage for the difficult choices and conflicts they face in Season 2.