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‘American Horror Story’ Season 13 finale: When it airs and what to expect

Mallory’s time travel, the Constance and Fiona twin reveal, and Ben’s powers shape the coven’s last stand
BY SAHIBA TAHLEEL
UPDATED 2 HOURS AGO
Stills from ‘American Horror Story’ (Cover Image Source: Hotstar)
Stills from ‘American Horror Story’ (Cover Image Source: Hotstar)

The Season 13 finale of ‘American Horror Story,’ ‘Devil of a Good Time,’ will air on Thursday, October 29, 2026, at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT. The final episode will see the latest crossover event come to a head as the remaining witches prepare for a major battle. 

The season has brought together characters from across the franchise, including ‘Murder House,’ ‘Asylum,’ ‘Coven,’ ‘Hotel,’ and ‘Cult.’ Right in the middle of all this is hospice worker Ben DeSoto (Joey Pollari), who suffers from an intense fear of the number 13. His work as a hospice caregiver brings him into the supernatural events surrounding the Apollyon penthouse.

As the series progresses, Ben discovers he is connected to Satan. Meanwhile, Constance Langdon and Fiona Goode, both played by Jessica Lange, are revealed to be identical twin sisters and daughters of Satan and Sister Jude Martin. Fiona hopes to awaken Constance's latent magical abilities and enlist her in the fight against their father, Satan.

Stills from ‘American Horror Story’ (Image Source: Hotstar)

The official description of ‘Devil of a Good Time’ is grim. It appears that Cordelia’s witches will find it rather difficult to assemble, and their chances at saving the world seem to be dwindling. So, can the witches stop Satan before it’s too late? The witches are preparing to confront Mr. Nas, who is revealed to be Satan and has been using killings connected to the number 13 to advance his plans.

The witches are desperately trying to prevent him from following through with his plan. Cordelia, Fiona, and Marie are among the key figures involved in the effort to stop Satan, but in the last handful of episodes, the witches have been taking some heavy hits and are facing an enemy that’s only getting stronger.

The finale needs to determine if the remaining members of the Coven can put their differences aside and, yet again, face Satan. Their previous attempt to neutralize Satan was thwarted, leaving the Coven facing an increasingly desperate fight.

On the other hand, Constance’s complicated family history may be just as crucial as the supernatural battle. Her connection to Satan has left her between a rock and a hard place, forcing her to deal with the consequences of her decisions. Fiona hopes to turn Constance into a powerful ally, although their relationship and Constance's newly revealed family history could complicate the fight. The finale needs to decide whether Constance stays true to her dark family legacy or flips the script and helps the witches instead. Her decision may also shape her children’s future.

A still from ‘American Horror Story’ (Image Source: Hotstar)

Moreover, Ben’s evolution from frightened hospice worker to key player in Satan’s plans sets the stage for another major confrontation. Although Ben has embraced his supernatural powers as Satan's son, he has reasons to resist his father's plans. His bond with Madison Montgomery (Emma Roberts) gives him an additional reason to stand up for the people in his life.

The finale could push Ben to go toe-to-toe with Satan and determine if he can turn his paternal ties to the Devil into a tool against him. ‘Devil of a Good Time’ must bring all of these issues to a head and reunite the returning characters from this season. It seems that saving the world will not be easy, leaving the witches’ fate uncertain. 

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