What to expect from the ‘Silo’ Season 3 finale? Everything to know before Episode 10

The much-awaited ‘Silo’ Season 3 Episode 10, titled ‘Troy,’ will air on Friday, September 4

Daniel Keene was last seen shouting into the ruins of a nuclear explosion as Helen moved towards Silo 18, and he was dragged towards Silo 1. The heartbreaking ending of Episode 9, ‘Farewell,’ provided audiences with enough material to understand and reflect on the series as a whole. Now, the Season 3 finale, titled ‘Troy,’ is set to air on Friday, September 4, 2026. Apple has been tight-lipped about what’s in store for Episode 10 and has provided only a one-line synopsis that reads, “A leader wakes to a new world.”

The streaming giant also offered some insight into what one can expect from this episode in the form of a teaser. It begins with a distorted flashback of the day the silo project was unveiled to the public. In its final moments, one person suddenly opens their eyes with a mask on their face and a gray residue covering their skin that resembles the nanotech particles introduced in Episode 8’s ‘Gray Goo.’ The identity of the masked person remains unknown. However, considering the events of Episode 9 and the intentional connection between the image and the flashback to the silo project’s unveiling, the masked person may be Daniel. If so, this may be where his story picks up again.

This also fits into a second theory about why Daniel and Helen were separated in the first place. It's possible that wasn’t a coincidence because Episode 9 saw Daniel heading towards Silo 1, and Helen, who was pregnant, being pushed towards Silo 18. One possibility is that Silo 1 was staffed with people who were considered necessary to be preserved, while the other 49 silos were meant to protect the general population. It would also make thematic sense to keep Silo 1 separate from the rest to avoid the emotional toll it would exact on the workers.

A still from ‘Silo’ Season 3 Episode 9 (Image Source: Apple TV Press)

Next, there’s the title. ‘Troy’ is inspired by the story of a war sparked by the absence of one woman, and this Helen may have the same catalytic effect as that Helen. We know Daniel gave Helen a duck-shaped PEZ dispenser on their so-called first date in the Before Times before their story fell apart. It reappeared again in Silo 18, first as a gift given by George to Juliette in Season 1, and then from Robert Sims to Juliette in Season 3. After centuries, it still carries the emotional weight attached to it.

It can be assumed that the real Trojan Horse in ‘Silo’ Season 3 is the same duck. A “gift” that seems harmless on the outside, smuggled into Silo 18’s walls, has silently survived generation after generation. It could be exactly the kind of object a show about forbidden history could use to help uncover the truth. Considering how ‘Silo’ has demonstrated the practice of memory-erasing drugs within the series, it is possible that Daniel was given some form of the drug when he arrived at Silo 1. This would explain how he was able to forget Helen, if he has. So what if Daniel awakes in Silo 1 with his memories suppressed? If so, the ending must involve some way to get them back. The most logical solution would be a physical object connected to Helen that he can see or touch. The duck-shaped PEZ dispenser would be an ideal choice.

A still from ‘Silo’ Season 3 Episode 10 (Image Source: Apple TV Press)

If Daniel does remember, the real suspense of the finale won’t be whether he remembers Helen, but what he does next. Silo 1 currently holds the Safeguard system threat to both Silo 18 and Silo 17, and the fact that the new Daniel remembers what he lost means he is a Daniel whose loyalty to the Safeguard system is no longer guaranteed. His actions, whether to save or destroy Silo 1, could have major consequences as the series moves closer to Season 4. That being said, we don’t expect ‘Troy’ to answer all our questions, particularly with a fourth season already confirmed. ‘Silo’ Season 3 Episode 10, ‘Troy,’ will air on Friday, September 4 at midnight PT / 3 a.m. ET.