Scarlett Johansson might be taking on one of Disney’s most iconic roles — and we couldn’t be more thrilled

Known for reimagining its timeless animated tales, Disney plans to continue its streak of live-action magic

We have some exciting news for all the 'Tangled' fans out there. According to a report by Deadline, Disney is finally moving ahead with its live-action adaptation of the musical adventure fantasy film. As per the media outlet, 'The Greatest Showman' director Michael Gracey will be directing the film based on the 2010 animated feature, and Jennifer Kaytin Robinson will be working on the script. Up until this moment, no official announcement has been made regarding the cast of the live-action 'Tangled' movie. However, 'Black Widow' star Scarlett Johansson is currently in talks to play the role of Mother Gothel.

Earlier this year, in April, Disney put the project on hold after seeing the box office performance of its live-action take of 'Snow White.' However, there is a huge audience appeal when it comes to the old Disney animated pictures getting a live-action remake. Speaking of the live-action redos like 'Little Mermaid,' 'Aladdin,' 'Beauty and the Beast,' 'Lilo & Stitch,' they have performed well at the box office. At the time of writing, 'Lilo & Stitch,' which grossed $1.03 billion worldwide, is the highest-grossing MPA title of 2025.

On the other hand, when we talk about the original 'Tangled' film, it made around $600 million globally. The storyline of the movie revolved around the magically long-haired Princess Rapunzel, who has spent her entire life in a tower. However, things take a turn when Rapunzel manages to escape the secluded tower with the help of an outlaw, Flynn Rider. The film featured the voice of Mandy Moore as Rapunzel and Zachary Levi as Flynn.

In November 2020, Moore and Levi reunited in a video for Walt Disney Animation Studios to celebrate its 10th anniversary. In the clip, Moore said, “It was such an immense pleasure and joy. Like Zach has said many of times, a bucket-list opportunity and experience, and one I'll never forget. It's just endless gratitude for all of the support people have shown the film over the years.” Meanwhile, Levi said, “Thank you for believing in the film then, for continuing to believe in it now. For sharing it, for being enthusiastic about it." Moore concluded the video by saying, “We hope you enjoy it for years to come.”