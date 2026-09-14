Netflix’s ‘Scooby-Doo’ gets major production update, sets 2027 release window

Mystery Inc. is one step closer to returning to screens after a major Netflix update, but one key detail remains missing.

‘Scooby-Doo: Origins’ has completed the production of its first season ahead of the 2027 global release with an eight-episode order. Netflix confirmed the news on X, writing: “Our Great Dane pup and his gang of meddling kids have officially wrapped production on Scooby-Doo: Origins, coming 2027!” The show was filmed in Atlanta from April 24 to September 13, according to TV Insider.

‘Scooby-Doo: Origins’ is the first live-action ‘Scooby-Doo’ television series that the franchise has ever had in its more than 50-year history. There have been three theatrical films and more than a dozen animated ones since Hanna-Barbera created the characters in 1969, but not one has been a complete TV series about the gang as teenagers in the present day.

Our Great Dane pup and his gang of meddling kids have officially wrapped production on Scooby-Doo: Origins, coming 2027! pic.twitter.com/k6rjFYRSUe — Netflix (@netflix) September 13, 2026

The premise is a coming-of-age twist on the classic formula. The logline reads, “During their final summer at camp, old friends Shaggy and Daphne get embroiled in a haunting mystery surrounding a lonely, lost Great Dane puppy that may have been a witness to a supernatural murder. Together with the pragmatic and scientific townie, Velma, and the strange, but ever so handsome new kid, Freddy, they set out to solve the case that is pulling each of them into a creepy nightmare that threatens to expose all of their secrets.”

Tanner Hagen as Shaggy and the pup playing Scooby in 'Scooby Doo: The Origins' (Image Source: Netflix)

McKenna Grace stars in the lead role of Daphne Blake, while Tanner Hagen plays Shaggy Rogers. Abby Ryder Fortson plays Velma Dinkley, while Maxwell Jenkins plays Fred Jones. The supporting cast also includes Paul Walter Hauser as Scooby’s owner, along with Rusty Schwimmer, Peter Macon, Sara Gilbert, Bruce McGill, and André Benjamin.

The dog himself will have the biggest twist on his tail. Scooby-Doo will be played by an actual Great Dane puppy rather than CGI or a person in a costume, a first for the character across all films and television, Netflix confirmed earlier this year. The streamer released a short sneak peek of him last June, which introduces the puppy, wandering around the woods until he meets up with Hagen’s Shaggy for the first time.

Pictures from ‘Scooby-Doo: Origins’ (Image Source: Netflix’s Tudum)

Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg, who previously worked together on ‘High Fidelity’ and ‘Everything Sucks,’ write and executive produce the series under their joint venture, with Toby Haynes directing the pilot episode.

In addition, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Leigh London Redman also executive produce the show through Berlanti Productions, which has an overall deal with Warner Bros. Television, the studio behind the series. A specific date for the 2027 premiere has not yet been revealed.

Nevertheless, the show must contend with nearly 25 years of live-action expectations established by Sarah Michelle Gellar, Matthew Lillard, Freddie Prinze Jr., and Linda Cardellini’s early-2000s films.