Prime Video reveals ‘Neagley’ release date alongside first look and it’s perfectly timed for ‘Reacher’ fans

Prime Video has finally revealed ‘Neagley’s’ premiere date and first-look photos. Here’s when the ‘Reacher’ spinoff arrives and what to expect.

Prime Video is making sure the ‘Reacher’ train keeps rolling. The streaming platform has officially announced when viewers can watch ‘Neagley’, the first television spinoff from the hit action franchise. Along with confirming its release date, Prime Video also treated fans to several first-look images, giving a sneak peek at Maria Sten’s return as the fearless Frances Neagley. And the timing could not be better. The new series premieres on Wednesday, September 16, with all episodes of Season 1 dropping at once. That release comes immediately after the ‘Reacher’ Season 4 finale. Season 4 of the flagship series is scheduled to debut on Wednesday, August 12, kicking things off with three episodes on premiere day. After that, the remaining installments will roll out weekly before the season concludes on September 16.

For anyone planning a binge-watch, the streamer has practically handed them the perfect schedule. Rather than ending one chapter and leaving audiences waiting months for another, Prime Video is keeping the momentum going. As soon as Reacher’s latest mission comes to an end, Neagley steps into the spotlight. The newly released promotional images also offer a few clues about what lies ahead for Neagley. One photo shows Frances Neagley attending what appears to be a funeral, hinting that the story begins with a heartbreaking loss. Another captures her holding a teddy bear, while appearing visibly sad. One of the images reunites Neagley with Reacher, confirming that Alan Ritchson’s popular character will indeed appear during the series.

Other stills show Neagley doing what fans have come to expect from her: taking on dangerous opponents and throwing herself into intense fights. Meanwhile, the new series places Sten’s character firmly at the center of the action. This time, Neagley is not working as part of Reacher’s trusted team. Instead, she is leading her own investigation. According to the official synopsis, Neagley has built a career as a private investigator based in Chicago following her years serving in the Army’s elite 110th Special Investigations Unit alongside Reacher. Her life takes a painful turn after learning that someone from her past has died in what authorities describe as an accident. Neagley becomes convinced that something shady happened and refuses to accept the official explanation.

A still of Maria Sten as Frances Neagley from 'Neagley' (Image Source: Instagram | @primevideo)

Determined to uncover the truth, she launches her own investigation. Drawing on everything she learned while working with Reacher and during her military service, Neagley follows the evidence wherever it leads. That pursuit eventually places her face-to-face with a dangerous enemy, forcing her into another high-risk mission where survival is anything but guaranteed. Several new faces will also join the debut season of the spinoff. The cast includes Greyston Holt as Detective Hudson Riley, Adeline Rudolph as Renee Birdwhistle, Jasper Jones as Keno, Matthew Del Negro as Pierce Woodrow, and Damon Herriman as Lawrence Cole.