‘Sister Wives’ star spills on Garrison’s funeral drama, says it was the last time he spoke to dad Kody Brown

Janelle and Kody Brown's son, Garrison Brown, tragically died by suicide in March 2024. Now, his half-brother Paedon Brown is speaking publicly about it

The death of Kody and Janelle Brown's son, Garrison Brown, has to be one of the most tragic events on 'Sister Wives'. The 25-year-old died from a gunshot wound to the head in March 2024, which was later ruled a suicide. While the Brown clan remains grief-stricken with the devastating loss, there was a whole lot of drama at Garrison's funeral, and sadly, it once again shows Kody is far from a perfect father.

(L-R) Meri Brwon, Janelle Brown, Kody Brown, Christine Brown and Robyn Brown speak duinrg 'Sister Wives' panel in Beverly Hills, California (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frederick M. Brown)

Christine Brown's son Paedon recently spoke candidly in an interview when fans asked about his relationship with his father, Kody. Addressing the question directly, he said, "I keep seeing this, 'Do you talk to your dad?' A, first of all, would you hate me if I did talk to him? B, no. The last time I talked to him was a while ago. Last time I had an actual physical conversation with him was at [Garrison's] funeral," as per Yahoo! Entertainment. Paedon's comment displays both the emotional distance in his relationship with Kody and the impact of family tragedies on their interactions.

Talking about the difficult conversation at Garrison's funeral, he added, "Not gonna talk about that, because it did not go the way that it could have gone. But it went a lot better than it could have gone … It went the way it went." Talking about Garrison's unfortunate demise, reportedly, cops interviewed 3 of his roommates with whom he was living at the time, and some of them said they heard a pop on the tragic night but didn't think it was a gunshot, and none of them even checked on Garrison to see what happened, as per TMZ. As it turns out, it wasn't until Garrison's brother Gabriel arrived on the scene the next day that he discovered his brother was dead and that he was holding a handgun. He called 911, and that's when the roommates say they realized Garrison had taken his own life.

Janelle reportedly caught wind of Garrison's message to the group, which didn't appear to include her. She told police that she texted Garrison himself, and according to her, they "had a brief conversation for a few minutes before he stopped responding." After that, Janelle contacted her other kids to see who could check on him, and his brother Gabriel volunteered. Tragically, by the time he arrived in Flagstaff, Garrison had died.

Notably, Garrison's roommates said he was known to struggle with alcohol, while Gabriel noted he didn't realize anything was wrong, mentioning Garrison had recently started a new job at a medical facility and seemed to be doing okay. Janelle also told police that Garrison was estranged from his father, Kody. According to an autopsy report obtained by PEOPLE, Garrison, 25, died from a gunshot wound to the head, and his death was ruled a suicide. The report noted that ethanol intoxication (alcohol poisoning) was a contributing factor. His blood alcohol level measured .307% in iliac blood and .370% in vitreous analysis, which was far above the US legal limit of .08% and nearing potentially fatal levels. The report also found traces of caffeine in his system at the time of death.