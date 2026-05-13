'Landman': Billy Bob Thornton's Tommy Norris receives more bad news after disappointing Season 3 update

One of the biggest shows on Paramount+ left fans wanting more after an explosive Season 2 finale, with Tommy Norris' new venture.

Taylor Sheridan's 'Landman' continued his streak of acclaimed projects, featuring a stellar cast and a gripping narrative set in the oilfields of West Texas. The show premiered in November 2024, followed by Season 2, which concluded on January 18 this year. The success of the series prompted the studio to renew it for Season 3 even before the second one concluded. An official renewal announcement was made in December 2025. Ali Larter, who plays Angela Norris in the show, confirmed the news by sharing a post on Instagram with the caption, "So excited to announce we are coming back for season 3! Thank you to the fans who have made 'Landman' such a massive success. Honored to work on this show with such exceptional actors and crew. Heart is full."

Screenshot of Ali Larter as Angela Norris in 'Landman' (Cover Image Source: Landman | Paramount+)

However, fans will have to wait longer to watch the third season, as production has been delayed. In his recent appearance on the 'Howie Mandel Does Stuff' podcast, Billy Bob Thornton revealed that filming for Season 3 begins "at the end of August." Earlier reports indicated that filming was set to begin in April or May this year. But one of the directors, Stephen Kay, mentioned at 'The Hollywood Reporter's Director in Focus event that the show will be shot and edited simultaneously, making a late 2026 or early 2027 release possible.

'Landman' Season 2 production still featuring cast members (Image Source: Instagram | @landmanpplus)

Director and screenwriter Taylor Sheridan's television ventures include the massively successful 'Yellowstone,' its spinoffs '1923' and '1883,' 'Mayor of Kingstown,' and 'Tulsa King.' 'Landman,' being his last project with Paramount, continued his streak of success, becoming one of the platform's biggest hits. The series brought together an ensemble cast of acting powerhouses. Led by Billy Bob Thornton and Ali Larter, the cast also includes Michelle Randolph, Sam Elliott, Kayla Wallace, and Demi Moore. Jon Hamm, Andy Garcia, James Jordan, Paulina Chávez, Mark Collie, and Colm Feore round out the cast.

Michelle Randolph in a still from 'Landman' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @michellerandolph)

The finale of Season 2 ended with Thornton's Tommy Norris pushed out of M-Tex Oil's leadership position. He took over the role of M-Tex Oil's president at the end of season one after the death of Monty Miller. Tommy ultimately decided to launch his own company, CTT Oil, alongside his loyal allies; however, it might be tough for him to get back in the game in Season 3, with the war against his former company, financial pressure, burnout, and family pressure. The episode set a platform record by pulling in over 15.8 million viewers in its first two days. The upcoming season promises to be dramatically different, focusing on Tommy's endeavor to reestablish himself as a business owner amid rising tensions with Cami Miller. Until there are more updates on season three, fans can watch the first two seasons on Paramount+.