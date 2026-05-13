MEAWW Entertainment Logo

'Landman': Billy Bob Thornton's Tommy Norris receives more bad news after disappointing Season 3 update

One of the biggest shows on Paramount+ left fans wanting more after an explosive Season 2 finale, with Tommy Norris' new venture.
BY ANKIT RAJ
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
(L) A still of Taylor Sheridan (R) The poster of 'Landman' (Cover Image Credit: Paramount+)
(L) A still of Taylor Sheridan (R) The poster of 'Landman' (Cover Image Credit: Paramount+)

Taylor Sheridan's 'Landman' continued his streak of acclaimed projects, featuring a stellar cast and a gripping narrative set in the oilfields of West Texas. The show premiered in November 2024, followed by Season 2, which concluded on January 18 this year. The success of the series prompted the studio to renew it for Season 3 even before the second one concluded. An official renewal announcement was made in December 2025. Ali Larter, who plays Angela Norris in the show, confirmed the news by sharing a post on Instagram with the caption, "So excited to announce we are coming back for season 3! Thank you to the fans who have made 'Landman' such a massive success. Honored to work on this show with such exceptional actors and crew. Heart is full." 

Screenshot of Ali Larter as Angela Norris in 'Landman' (Cover Image Source: Landman | Paramount+)
Screenshot of Ali Larter as Angela Norris in 'Landman' (Cover Image Source: Landman | Paramount+)

However, fans will have to wait longer to watch the third season, as production has been delayed. In his recent appearance on the 'Howie Mandel Does Stuff' podcast, Billy Bob Thornton revealed that filming for Season 3 begins "at the end of August." Earlier reports indicated that filming was set to begin in April or May this year. But one of the directors, Stephen Kay, mentioned at 'The Hollywood Reporter's Director in Focus event that the show will be shot and edited simultaneously, making a late 2026 or early 2027 release possible.

'Landman' Season 2 production still featuring cast members (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @landmanpplus)
'Landman' Season 2 production still featuring cast members (Image Source: Instagram | @landmanpplus)

Director and screenwriter Taylor Sheridan's television ventures include the massively successful 'Yellowstone,' its spinoffs '1923' and '1883,' 'Mayor of Kingstown,' and 'Tulsa King.' 'Landman,' being his last project with Paramount, continued his streak of success, becoming one of the platform's biggest hits. The series brought together an ensemble cast of acting powerhouses. Led by Billy Bob Thornton and Ali Larter, the cast also includes Michelle Randolph, Sam Elliott, Kayla Wallace, and Demi Moore. Jon Hamm, Andy Garcia, James Jordan, Paulina Chávez, Mark Collie, and Colm Feore round out the cast.

Michelle Randolph in a still from 'Landman' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @michellerandolph)
Michelle Randolph in a still from 'Landman' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @michellerandolph)

The finale of Season 2 ended with Thornton's Tommy Norris pushed out of M-Tex Oil's leadership position. He took over the role of M-Tex Oil's president at the end of season one after the death of Monty Miller. Tommy ultimately decided to launch his own company, CTT Oil, alongside his loyal allies; however, it might be tough for him to get back in the game in Season 3, with the war against his former company, financial pressure, burnout, and family pressure. The episode set a platform record by pulling in over 15.8 million viewers in its first two days. The upcoming season promises to be dramatically different, focusing on Tommy's endeavor to reestablish himself as a business owner amid rising tensions with Cami Miller. Until there are more updates on season three, fans can watch the first two seasons on Paramount+.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

'Stuart Fails To Save The Universe' finally drops trailer and it's releasing sooner than we think
THE BIG BANG THEORY (2007)

'Stuart Fails To Save The Universe' finally drops trailer and it's releasing sooner than we think

'HBO Max' released the first trailer for 'Stuart Fails to Save the Universe,' a chaotic multiverse spinoff set in 'The Big Bang Theory' universe.
1 hour ago
'The Chi' finally drops Season 8 trailer and teases emotional final chapter after Alicia’s murder
THE CHI

'The Chi' finally drops Season 8 trailer and teases emotional final chapter after Alicia’s murder

Season 8 of 'The Chi' will consist of ten episodes in total and is supposed to be the most emotionally riveting yet.
2 hours ago
'Good Omens' Season 3 ending explained: Aziraphale and Crowley's final sacrifice and an Easter egg you missed
TV

'Good Omens' Season 3 ending explained: Aziraphale and Crowley's final sacrifice and an Easter egg you missed

The ending of 'Good Omens' Season 3 saw Aziraphale and Crowley make a bold decision and an amazing epilogue for the two characters.
5 hours ago
'Star Wars' fans get major 'Ahsoka' Season 2 update ahead of 'The Mandalorian and Grogu' release
TV

'Star Wars' fans get major 'Ahsoka' Season 2 update ahead of 'The Mandalorian and Grogu' release

The release update comes on the back of the co-president of Lucasfilm, Dave Filoni's latest on the Rosario Dawson-starrer.
7 hours ago
Will there be ‘NCIS’ Season 24? Buzz grows after finale delivers one of the show’s biggest cliffhangers
NCIS

Will there be ‘NCIS’ Season 24? Buzz grows after finale delivers one of the show’s biggest cliffhangers

‘NCIS’ was renewed for another season in January, making it one of the longest-running scripted dramas on television.
10 hours ago
'The Boys' Season 5 Episode 7: Does Frenchie die? Brutal twist leaves group's future uncertain
THE BOYS (2019)

'The Boys' Season 5 Episode 7: Does Frenchie die? Brutal twist leaves group's future uncertain

The penultimate chapter focuses on Frenchie, played by Tomer Capone, as The Boys ramp up their efforts to stop Homelander
10 hours ago
‘The Boys’ Season 5 Episode 7 Recap: Major character death sparks chaos before final showdown
THE BOYS (2019)

‘The Boys’ Season 5 Episode 7 Recap: Major character death sparks chaos before final showdown

‘The Frenchman, the Female, and the Man Called Mother’s Milk’ lives up to every bit of hype it came with ahead of the finale.
10 hours ago
‘American Horror Story’ Season 13 welcomes ‘Love Story’ star opposite Emma Roberts, Sarah Paulson and more
TV

‘American Horror Story’ Season 13 welcomes ‘Love Story’ star opposite Emma Roberts, Sarah Paulson and more

The announcement of ‘Love Story’ star, among other popular celebrities, in the upcoming season of ‘American Horror Story’ has created quite a buzz.
11 hours ago
'The Punisher: One Last Kill' Ending Explained: Does Frank Castle go after Ma Gnucci? Final twist decoded
TV

'The Punisher: One Last Kill' Ending Explained: Does Frank Castle go after Ma Gnucci? Final twist decoded

The special chronicles Frank Castle's return to vigilantism following his arrest at the end of 'Born Again' Season 1
12 hours ago
How ‘The Punisher: One Last Kill’ sets up Frank Castle’s appearance in ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’
TV

How ‘The Punisher: One Last Kill’ sets up Frank Castle’s appearance in ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’

The final minutes of the special set the tone for his much-awaited appearance in ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day.’
13 hours ago