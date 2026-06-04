Is 'The Witness' on Netflix based on a true story? Rachel Nickell's harrowing case revisited

The three-part drama series is based on Alex Hanscombe's memoir 'Letting Go' and is also the subject of a Netflix documentary.

'The Witness' is a three-part drama series that started streaming on Netflix today and is based on the harrowing case of Rachel Nickell's 1992 murder. As detailed in the series, Nickell was brutally mu*dered on Wimbledon Common. In the aftermath of the murder, Nickell's partner, André Hanscombe, and their son, Alex Hanscombe, became embroiled in an increasingly desperate police investigation, coupled with frenzied media coverage. What makes the case particularly poignant is the fact that Alex, who was just about three years old at the time, was the sole witness to his mother's murder.

Speaking in an interview with Netflix's Tudum, Alex noted, "Our life has been a battle. Our journey has all been by the grace of God and a promise to go on together, and we feel incredibly blessed to be able to share our story in this way. We hope that audiences will be left with a testament to the tough battle of life we all face, and to the power of faith, hope, love — and never giving up.” The three-part series was created and written Rob Williams, and he also served as the executive producer. Alex Winkler served as the director, while Sarah Brown executive-produced on behalf of STV Studios. With the murder as the inciting incident, 'The Witness' takes an intimate look into the lives of Alex and André, who were left to pick up the pieces following the massive tragedy in their lives.

A still from 'The Witness' (Image Source: Netflix | Rekha Garton)

Following the loss of his partner, André quickly made Alex the focus of his entire life. He devoted all his energy to raising his son in a way that would help him overcome his trauma, and the series faithfully portrays the resilient father-son relationship. As the official synopsis notes, "This is the story of how a father and son moved through the aftermath of an unimaginable tragedy, from darkness into light." The series is based on Alex's memoir 'Letting Go' and features actor Jordan Bolger as André Hanscombe. The character of Alex has been bifurcated into his younger and teenage years. While the teenage version is played by Max Fincham, the younger iteration is portrayed by Jahsaiah Williams.

A still from 'The Witness' (Image Source: Netflix | Rekha Garton)

Speaking about the appropriate casting and the actors' process, André revealed, "They both took the story to heart, and had done their research before we met them, so it was important to us that they knew they were on track and that we trusted and believed in them. Obviously, it’s strange to watch someone much younger and better looking than you, being you!” Apart from the drama series, the case has also been covered by a Netflix documentary known as ' The Murder of Rachel Nickell,' which also premiered on the streaming platform on June 4.