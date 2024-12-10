Former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay fuels romance speculations with Beyoncé collaborator

'The Bachelorette' alum Rachel Lindsay is moving forward in her life following her divorce from Bryan Abasolo! Lately, Rachel has been spending some quality time with a mystery man who has worked with Grammy-winning musician Beyonce.

The reality TV star has sparked romance rumors with Willie Jones, a country singer who collaborated with Beyonce on her 'Cowboy Carter' album, according to a report by TMZ. The rumored lovebirds were recently photographed together while out and about at iHeart’s Jingle Ball in Los Angeles on Friday.

It has been reported by the media outlet that Rachel and Willie seemed to enjoy each other's company. During their latest outing, the two of them were seen chit-chatting, giggling, and having a great time. An eyewitness shared with the media publication that when the 'Been Like This' rapper T-Pain took over the stage, the duo got up and danced to his tunes.

'The Bachelorette' alum Rachel Lindsay is rumored to be dating Beyonce collaborator Willie Jones (Instagram/@blkrchvs)

'The Bachelorette' alum Rachel Lindsay continues to spend time with her new beau Willie Jones

Rachel Lindsay who appeared on 'The Bachelorette' Season 13 hung out with her new beau Willie Jones over the weekend. On December 8, 2024, Sunday, Rachel and Willie were clicked by the paps while shopping at the Melrose Trading Post.

Then, a clothing store named Blk Rchvs posted a series of pictures of Rachel and Willie on its official Instagram page. In the photos, Willie had his arm wrapped around Rachel, which fueled the dating rumors circulating on social media.

At the time of writing, neither Rachel nor Willie has shared an official comment on their current relationship status. However, one witness told TMZ that Rachel looked "the happiest she's been in a long time."

'The Bachelorette' alum Rachel Lindsay gets snapped with Beyonce collaborator Willie Jones (Instagram/@blkrchvs)

What does Rachel Lindsay's boyfriend Willie Jones do for a living?

Rachel Lindsay's rumored boyfriend Willie Jones is a country musician who previously showcased his singing skills on 'The X Factor' in 2012. For those wondering, Willie appeared in the second season of the popular singing competition at the age of 17.

Talking about his music career, Willie dropped his debut album 'Right Now' in 2021, followed by his second album 'Something to Dance To' in 2022. Earlier this year, he joined hands with Beyonce for the song 'Just For Fun' featured on her album 'Cowboy Carter.'

'The Bachelorette' alum Rachel Lindsay's boyfriend Willie Jones is a country singer (Instagram/@blkrchvs)

What happened between Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo?

At the moment, Rachel Lindsay and her estranged husband Bryan Abasolo are navigating through a messy divorce. Rachel and Bryan first met each other on the sets of the ABC dating show 'The Bachelorette' in 2017.

These two tied the knot in 2019. However, their marriage wasn't built to last forever as they ended up going their separate ways in December 2023. Soon after, in January, Bryan filed for divorce from Rachel after four years of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason behind their split.