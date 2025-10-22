Jeremy Allen White teases what’s next for ‘The Bear’ Season 5—and the wait could be longer than you think

Just a week after the release of Season 4, FX officially renewed ‘The Bear’ for Season 5 on July 1, 2025

'The Bear' star Jeremy Allen White recently dropped an update about the filming status of Season 5. Created by Christopher Storer, the critically acclaimed show is set against the struggle of a young chef, Carmen 'Carmy' Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), who is trying his best to keep his family's legacy afloat. With the cliffhanger ending of the season, where Carmy decides to leave the restaurant, fans are eager to know how things will unfold further.

A still of Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri from 'The Bear' (Image Source: Instagram | @thebearfx)

In a recent interview with Vogue, White was asked about the production of Season 5 and revealed, "We haven't shot the next season yet." He commented on the unusual filming schedule of Season 4, explaining, "It's interesting because we shot this last finale back in 2024, but then filmed a lot of earlier Season 4 episodes in 2025, so it's a weird thing. It feels like a very long time ago."

White also commented on Carmy's character arc, noting, "Carmy shed so much in that finale and came clean in so many ways." Describing Carmy's choice, he said it was "him trying to do what he thinks is right or best," adding that "working backwards a year later was a strange experience. But I remember that last episode being so fun, because we shot it like a play." From a technical perspective, White explained, "There were three cameras and then Ayo [Edebiri], Ebon [Moss-Bachrach], myself, and Abby [Elliott] at the tail end." He added, "It took 36 minutes to perform, and we did it like four times."

White also praised the showrunner, saying, "I'm always so touched by the way [creator] Chris [Storer] writes and develops this story, and I wish I could act with all those guys forever, honestly, if there was a way to figure that out." Notably, FX officially renewed 'The Bear' for Season 5 on July 1, 2025, just a week after the release of Season 4. It is currently unknown whether Season 5 will be the final installment of the award-winning series, as no decisions have yet been made about the show's ultimate conclusion, according to ScreenRant.

'The Bear' broke records in 2024 by winning 11 Emmys for its second season, the most ever for its category. However, in 2025, the show did not win a single Emmy. This drop is not a result of its success, as other acclaimed shows like 'Chernobyl,' 'The Queen’s Gambit,' and 'The Crown' have experienced similar declines in later years, according to Advanced Television. Despite the lack of awards, the show remains hugely popular, as Season 4 debuted with 917 million minutes watched in the first five days, showing strong viewership from the moment it launched. With Season 5 confirmed for 2026, it’s expected that the series will continue to attract even larger audiences.