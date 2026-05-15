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‘Boys of Tommen’ ropes in Nancy Surridge and Conor Sánchez but one major detail remains missing

Prime Video casts the lead stars for its next young adult series, ‘Boys of Tommen,’ adapting Chloe Walsh’s bestselling romance novels.
BY ANKIT RAJ
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
A still of Nancy Surridge and Conor Sánchez (Cover Image Credit: @primevide | Instagram)
A still of Nancy Surridge and Conor Sánchez (Cover Image Credit: @primevide | Instagram)

Prime Video is bringing Irish author Chloe Walsh’s bestselling novel series to the small screen as an emotionally charged romantic drama series, ‘Boys of Tommen.’ Amazon MGM Studios officially announced the series earlier this year, and since then, discussions have been underway to find the best actors to bring its lead characters, Shannon Lynch and Johnny Kavanagh, to life. The studio has now confirmed via a social media post that Conor Sánchez has been cast as Kavanagh, the golden boy of Tommen. Shannon Lynch, the female lead, will be portrayed by newcomer Nancy Surridge. Additionally, James O’Donoghue will bring Joey Lynch to life, while Sophie McGibbon is confirmed to play Aoife Molloy. Sánchez is known for the period biopic ‘Power & Glory’ and vampire thriller ‘One Night.’ O’Donoghue gained recognition through his performance in AMC’s supernatural thriller ‘Sanctuary: A Witch’s Tale,’ while McGibbon recently wrapped shooting for Georgia Oakley’s adaptation of ‘Sense & Sensibility.’

Nancy Surridge (Image Credit: @nancysurridge11 | Instagram)
Nancy Surridge (Image Credit: @nancysurridge11 | Instagram)

As per the studio’s official statement, the series will adapt the first two novels in Chloe Walsh’s bestselling series, ‘Binding 13’ and ‘Keeping 13.’ Poppy Cogan’s adaptation follows the forbidden love story of Johnny Kavanagh, a star rugby player on the verge of a professional career, and Shannon Lynch, a talented but painfully shy new girl at the prestigious private school Tommen College in Ballylaggin, Ireland. Both teenagers are hiding secrets — Johnny is dealing with a potentially career-ending injury, while Shannon struggles with a troubled and violent home life. Through their secret, emotionally charged connection, the two teens from opposite worlds battle the odds and find a way to save each other.

Nancy Surridge and Sophie McGibbon (Image Credit: @primevide | Instagram)
James O’Donoghue and Sophie McGibbon (Image Credit: @primevide | Instagram)

Vice President of International Originals at Prime Video, Nicole Clemens, shared her excitement about the studio’s new endeavor. She said, “We’re thrilled to bring Chloe Walsh’s extraordinary ‘Boys of Tommen’ to Prime Video. This BookTok phenomenon has captured the hearts of millions of readers worldwide with its deeply emotional storytelling and unforgettable characters.” She also expressed admiration for the work of Chloe Walsh and Poppy Cogan, whose stories often explore complex themes such as mental health, bullying, and resilience. Cogan and Walsh also serve as executive producers alongside Paul Lee, Hope Hartman, Sean Flanagan, Wyck Godfrey, Marty Bowen, James Seidman, Annika Patten, Greg Brenman, and Deena Butt. Ingrid Goodwin is the series producer, while Brendan Canty is currently the only director attached to the project. While there is no official news about ‘Boys of Tommen’s’ release date, the series is expected to arrive on Prime Video in 2027.

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