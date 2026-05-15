'The Oval' drops intense teaser trailer for final season alongside huge return announcement

‘The Oval’ Season 7 teaser hints at political chaos, shocking revelations, and a dangerous new crisis inside the White House.

BET is gearing up to release the seventh and final season of Tyler Perry’s political drama ‘The Oval.’ It will premiere on Tuesday, with new episodes dropping weekly until September 30. Episodes will be available on Paramount+ the same day, beginning at 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET. A tense 30-second teaser was released on Thursday, hinting at even more chaos and conspiracies inside the White House.

Tyler Perry attends the 2022 Apollo Theater Spring Benefit at The Apollo Theater on June 13, 2022, in New York City.

Tyler Perry created, executive-produced, co-wrote, and co-directed the political drama, which has become one of BET’s biggest scripted hits since debuting in 2019. The show chronicles the powerful but deeply dysfunctional Franklin family, who were placed in the White House by the people in power. It highlights their struggles, betrayals, conspiracies, and secrets while residing in the most powerful building in the United States. Simultaneously, the show also explores the tense personal and professional lives of the staff who keep the place running.

Still from 'The Oval' season 7 teaser (Cover Image Credit: BETNetworks | YouTube)

The teaser for the 22-episode final season wastes no time throwing viewers into the middle of the chaos. "The President has been shot." However, viewers quickly learn that it is the Vice President Eli Winter who has been shot. Hunter Franklin gears up to handle the crisis, furiously telling a Secret Service agent, "That’s my White House.” As he prepares to "fix everything that’s happening," a bigger national threat emerges. “This is more expensive than 9/11,” claims a worried Hunter. The clip ends with a character claiming over the phone that she has "the biggest story this nation has ever heard." Fans of the show can easily assume that the story has something to do with the Franklins, who are back to reclaim their throne. However, they will have to wait until May 20 to witness all the action behind the doors of the White House.

Still from 'The Oval' season 7 teaser (Cover Image Credit: BETNetworks | YouTube)

Ed Quinn and Kron Moore will return to lead the cast as Hunter and Victoria Franklin, respectively. Other prominent cast members include Javon Johnson, Ptosha Storey, Daniel Croix Henderson, Lodric Collins, and Walter Fauntleroy. Taja V. Simpson, Brad Benedict, Travis Cure, Bill Barrett, Nick Barrotta, Kaye Singleton, and Russell Thomas round out the cast. Besides Perry, the creative team behind ‘The Oval’ includes writer Mark E. Swinton and director Armani Ortiz. All previous seasons are available to stream on Paramount+. Viewers can also purchase or watch earlier seasons through platforms like Prime Video and BET+, depending on the region.