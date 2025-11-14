‘Alien: Earth’ confirms season 2 after that wild cliffhanger, but there's a disappointing catch

Created by Noah Hawley, 'Alien: Earth' takes place two years before the 1979 'Alien' movie, but in a different timeline

With strong critic ratings and massive viewership, FX's 'Alien: Earth' Season 1 has to be one of the most celebrated shows of 2025. Season 1 concluded with the Lost Boys taking control of Neverland and declaring themselves its new rulers with two Xenomorphs at their side, raising the anticipation for Season 2 higher than ever. The Season 1 cliffhanger already hinted that another season was coming, and this was officially confirmed recently. But the big announcement comes with a twist no one saw coming.

A still of Babou Ceesay from 'Alien: Earth' (Image Source: FX | @alienearth)

Notably, FX announced that 'Alien: Earth' Season 2 will begin filming in London sometime in 2026, which means the new season likely won't premiere until 2027 at the earliest. The long gap is due to the extensive production, editing, and marketing timeline that follows filming, as per ScreenRant. While this news disappoints fans eager for answers after Season 1's cliffhanger, such delays are common for major streaming series, with shows like 'Stranger Things,' 'Wednesday,' and 'Severance' also experiencing lengthy waits between seasons.

The delay of 'Alien: Earth' Season 2 wasn't unexpected, as the slow renewal process already hinted at production setbacks. Still, the long wait remains frustrating for fans, showcasing a common issue with streaming platforms that they often take too long to release new seasons, even when high production quality is involved.

However, there's a positive side to the 'Alien: Earth' Season 2 delay, as creator Noah Hawley has signed a new overall deal with FX and Disney, showing both studios' strong confidence in his work. Hawley, who also created 'Fargo' for FX, will continue developing future projects under this agreement. This is great news for 'Alien: Earth,' as Disney and FX's renewed trust in Hawley suggests they see long-term potential in the series. While nothing is confirmed yet, the move signals that 'Alien: Earth' could extend well beyond its second season, possibly running for multiple future installments.

FX chairman John Landgraf expressed excitement about continuing the network's long-standing partnership with Hawley, saying, "It has been our great privilege to work with Noah for more than a decade on some of FX's best and biggest shows, and we are thrilled to extend our partnership well into the future," as per Variety. He praised Hawley's creative talent, adding, "Noah never stops surprising us with truly original stories, and his unique ability to bring them to vibrant life as a director and producer as well as a writer makes him extraordinary." Landgraf concluded by sharing his enthusiasm for upcoming collaborations, sharing, "We can't wait to get to work on the next season of Alien: Earth, as well as some equally exciting future projects in advanced development."