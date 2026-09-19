Do Maya and Anjali stay friends? Netflix’s ‘Best of the Best’ ends with intense dance showdown

Dance-comedy ‘Best of the Best’ starring Maitreyi Ramakrishnan is currently streaming on Netflix

Netflix dance-comedy film 'Best of the Best' is now streaming, and fans cannot get enough of its moves. The movie follows Maya (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) and Anjali (Priyanka Kedia), who join UCLA's competitive Bollywood-fusion dance team to win the US Championship. The road to the championship tests their friendship to its limits. It all starts when Maya and Anjali audition to become Agni's lead. Each has their own pros and cons, but the group ultimately votes for Maya. However, Ronak (Ankur Rathee), Deepica (Shreya Navile), and Dimple (Becky Alex), who liked Anjali more, decide to flip one vote without the group's knowledge and give Anjali the lead. Maya overhears the trio's conversation but remains silent because she wants Anjali to have the experience.

A still of Maya and Anjali from 'Best of the Best' — (Image Source: Netflix | EMILY V. ARAGONES)

Maya's patience runs out when Anjali falsely accuses her of being jealous. She reveals the voting fraud and exposes Anjali's academic probation to everyone. After finding out about the fraud, Anjali quits the team and shifts her focus to her studies. She gets out of probation but decides to quit Computer Science, realizing it is not her calling. Meanwhile, the group reaches the finals of the US Championship, but Maya is overwhelmed. Things have been icy between Maya and the group, which eventually makes her quit. Not wanting to lose their shot at glory, the two best friends decide to reunite for the team's final performance.

A still of Maya and Anjali from 'Best of the Best' — (Image Source: Netflix | EMILY V. ARAGONES)

It is not until they are about to enter the stage that the friends have a heart-to-heart. Maya apologizes for the hurtful things she said to Anjali, whereas the latter expresses remorse for being blind to Maya's pain. Maya asks Anjali if they are besties again; Anjali says no, because they have always been sisters. Maya decides to change the team's concept from a Bollywood wedding to something more personal. She draws inspiration from her personal life and showcases the love two best friends have for each other and dance. Maya ties the concept to Kohinoor, a popular jewel the British stole from India. During the performance, the diamond is divided into several pieces and distributed to everyone. This suggests that the group's value lies in themselves, not the material things stolen from them.

A still of Maya and Anjali from 'Best of the Best' — (Image Source: Netflix | EMILY V. ARAGONES)

The performance did not go off without a hitch. At one point, the lights went off, but Maya recovered by performing an old routine with Anjali. Ultimately, everyone in the group got their moment in the spotlight and emerged victorious. The movie ends with Maya and Arjun (Chaneil Kular) getting together, and sparks flying between Anjali and Ronak. But most importantly, the besties are back together. The movie ends with Maya and Anjali finally going to Taco Bell for their favorite meal.