Jake Johnson teases new Hulu project with ‘New Girl’ co-star

Jake Johnson played a major role in the Fox series 'New Girl' from 2011 to 2018

'New Girl' fans worldwide rejoiced when the cast reunited at the Chrysalis Butterfly Ball on October 10. While the stars gushed about the Fox comedy, they ruled out the possibility of a reunion. But fret not; two cast members are set to work together again, this time on a Hulu project. Back in June, it was announced that Jake Johnson and Damon Wayans Jr. would co-star in an untitled Hulu pilot inspired by the 1996 dark comedy film 'The Cable Guy,' according to Deadline. During the Chrysalis Butterfly Ball, Jake shared more about the project, which hasn't received a series order yet.

A still of Nick and Coach from 'New Girl' (Image Source: Fox)

Johnson revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that the script for the Hulu project came their way, and both actors liked it. However, they wanted to put their own spin on the story, so they brought in another ‘New Girl’ collaborator. “The Cable Guy script came our way and we didn’t want to just make a remake of the movie, so we got a New Girl writer — executive producer Rob Rosell, who’s unbelievable — to come on board and reshape it a little bit. It was just using that as a starting point, then what they wrote was really funny," he said. He added, "We pitched it and Hulu bought it and shot a pilot. It’s really fun,” the actor added.

A still of Coach and Winston from 'New Girl' (Image Source: Fox)

Jake Johnson shared that the project came together because he wanted to do something with Damon. “I hadn’t seen Damon in a bit, and he was on a show with his dad [Poppa’s House for CBS], and he and I were walking out to the car, and I said, ‘If the show with your daddy goes away, let’s do a TV show together.’ And he said OK; two days later and he called and he goes, ‘Just got cancelled,'” Jake told the publication. “So we then told our agents we would like to pair up.” Alongside 'New Girl' and this Hulu pilot, the pair has also worked in the 2014 film 'Let’s Be Cops.' The duo has a history of producing successful projects, and fans hope upcoming one is no different.

A still of Nick, Coach and Schmidt from 'New Girl' (Image Source: Fox)

Max Greenfield, who played Schmidt in the Fox comedy, admitted to feeling left out. He expressed interest in appearing in the Hulu project if it receives a series order. "Maybe tonight I’ll pitch some characters,” he added. Back in June, a logline was also provided. “In a world of endless streaming, binging and algorithms, old-school cable technician Chip Douglas (Johnson) languishes alone — until Steven Stephens (Wayans) calls to have his cable turned back on, reconnecting Chip with a childhood friend he never forgot. The relationship gives each man something he’s been missing — until Chip’s enthusiasm turns into obsession. Inspired by the movie, the show explores the darkly absurd side of modern-day male friendship,” the synopsis read. Damon and Jake will also serve as EPs on the series.