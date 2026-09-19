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‘Crawl’ sequel starring Mason Gooding receives a release date

Directed by Alexandre Aja, ‘Crawl 2’ stars Mason Gooding and Emily Rudd in main roles
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
A still of Haley Keller (Kaya Scodelario) from 'Crawl' — (Cover Image Source: Paramount)
A still of Haley Keller (Kaya Scodelario) from 'Crawl' — (Cover Image Source: Paramount)

'Crawl,' which set the box office ablaze in 2019, has received a release date for its highly anticipated sequel. According to Deadline, it is set to arrive in theaters on July 16, 2027. This date is close to the original movie's release date, July 12, 2019. Alexandre Aja, who directed the original horror movie, returns for 'Crawl 2.' Craig Flores and Sam Raimi are producing it alongside Aja. Gregory Levasseur, Kevan Van Thompson and Zainab Azizi will serve as executive producers (EP). The sequel will face tough competition from Sony's 'Fake Skating' and Warner Bros/DC's Superman sequel 'Man of Tomorrow,' which will be playing on the big screen at the time. 

A still of Haley and Dave from 'Crawl'
A still of Haley and Dave from 'Crawl' — (Image Source: Paramount)

The original movie, released in 2019, starred Kaya Scodelario, whose character, Haley Keller, returned to her family home to look after her father. Things take a horrid turn when the duo is forced to face deadly alligators at their home due to a hurricane. The movie scored $91 million worldwide against a $15 million budget. The resounding hit soon kick-started speculation about a possible sequel. According to THR, Paramount greenlit the sequel in 2024. Though Haley survived the original movie, she will not be the sequel's main character. The sequel stars Mason Gooding and Emily Rudd in a brand-new survival story against the reptiles. 

A still of Haley and Dave from 'Crawl'
A still of Haley and Dave from 'Crawl' — (Image Source: Paramount)

Producer Sam Raimi shared with The Wrap that the sequel will be set in New York City. In the same interview, he also backed the genre. "It's a little bit, I think, embarrassing to make an alligator in the basement picture. I don't know if that's what their lofty ambitions were but I think there's a crowd that loves those kinds of films, if they're well-made and honestly trying to make this suspenseful and scary and get to know the characters, if they're really trying to do that, there's nothing to be embarrassed about. Yes, it's a B movie but it's a blast. I really like that kind of picture," he stated. 

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